Conchata Ferrell, Two and a Half Men Actress, Dead at 77

Conchata Ferrell, a veteran actress best known for playing housekeeper Berta on the CBS smash hit sitcom Two and a Half Men, died on Tuesday from complications due to a cardiac arrest.

She was 77 years old.

According to Deadline sources, the star died peacefully -- surrounded by family members at Sherman Oaks Hospital -- in Sherman Oaks, California.

For her role as the aforementioned no-nonsense housekeeper, Ferrell garnered two Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy nominations in 2005 and 2007.

“She was a beautiful human,” Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer said following the news of Ferrell’s passing.

“Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

Ferrell was hospitalized in May and spent a month in intensive care, during which she suffered a heart attack.

She was on a respirator and dialysis, unable to speak or communicate at the time.

The hospitalization was related to a kidney infection Ferrell suffered last December that also landed her in the hospital.

Ferrell regularly appeared in movies and television throughout the 1980s ... before she being cast as Susan Bloom in L.A. Law; she went on to appear in 20 episodes of this popular drama, picking up her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1992.

Ferrell's other 1990s credits include True Romance, Hearts Afire, Walker, Texas Ranger, Teen Angel and JAG.

She also starred in the Friends episode "The One With Joey's Porsche" in 1999.

"Lovely, brilliant Chatti. I'm weeping. She was the warmest, most gracious lady," wrote Melanie Lynskey on Twitter, adding of her late Two and a Half Men colleague:

Her husband Arnie came to every single taping of Two And A Half Men and sat in the audience, beaming with pride. Her sweet daughter Samantha was often there too.

"Oh, she was loved. She will be missed."

Ferrell's final role was Shirley on Netflix's The Ranch, which reunited her with Ashton Kutcher.

She is survived by her husband Anderson, daughter Samanta and two stepdaughters.

In his tribute to Ferrell, Cryer concluded as follows:

I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men.

It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it.

I had to recount one of my favorite bits of hers from a cancelled mid 70’s sitcom called Hot L Baltimore before she finally got that I was serious. I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her.

I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again. I have a feeling she’ll call me ‘Zippy.'

Of her scene-stealing role on the beloved program, Ferrell previously told AV Club:

"She's that person I wish I could be, and someone I think all of us kind of wish we could be: someone who can just say what's on her mind and not worry about it."

May Conchata Ferrell rest in peace.

UPDATE: Warner Bros. TV has now Tweeted the following...

"We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever."