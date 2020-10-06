Clark Middleton, The Blacklist and Twin Peaks Actor, Dies of West Nile Virus

Clark Middleton, a veteran actorr who appeared on The Blacklist and Showtime's Twin Peaks revival, passed away this week after contracting the West Nile Virus.

He was 63 years old.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration:

Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 – beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend," the actor's wife said in a statement.

"Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure.

"Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities."

As mentioned above, Middleton was known for his performances in The Blacklist, Twin Peaks and also Kill Bill: Vol. 2.

His decades of time the movie industry included work with directors such as Henry Bean, Ang Lee, Richard Linklater, Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino.

His other television credits, meanwhile, include Fringe, Gotham, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and American Gods

On the big screen, Middleton had role in memorable films such as Serendipity, Sin City, Snowpiercer and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

Behind the camera, Middleton wrote and produced short films Idee Fixe and My Milonga, which he also directed.

"I am so happy thinking of his newfound freedoms and I know his transition will be graced by the beautiful souls he loved who preceded him," Elissa Middleton added in her touching Facebook post.

"We are so happy you loved him too and hope you will join us celebrating his remarkable life."

As for his tragic cause of death?

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne disease with no vaccine or treatment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most individuals infected with West Nile Virus do not feel sick, although one in five people who contract the disease do develop symptoms.

Moreover, approximately one in 150 people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Middleton was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at just four years of age.

He ended up dedicating a bulk of his life to this disease, becoming a spokesperson for the Arthritis Foundation.

Middleton is survived by his wife, his brother and his mom.

The Arthritis Foundation has set also up a memorial fund in his honor.

We send our condolences to his family members, friends and loved ones.

May Clark Middleton rest in peace.