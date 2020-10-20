Clare Crawley Responds to Those Engagement Rumors: Why is She Wearing a Ring?

Is she or isn't she?

This is the only questions fans seem to be asking these days about Clare Crawley, who we all know finds true love on her ongoing season of The Bachelorette.

In case you've somehow missed all those Bachelorette spoilers floating around the Internet, Clare falls for suitor Dale Moss within two weeks of filming in La Quinta Resort and then simply leaves the show.

Why continue, she and producers apparently agree, when the point of the show is to find a soulmate...

... andd Crawley is convinced this has already happened with Moss.

So Clare and Dale depart the Bachelorette bubble as a couple, this much is a given -- but where do they go from there?

Do they agree on plans to get married?

Speculation over Clare and Dale's status has grown in intensity over just the past 48 hours alone because Crawley was spotted in Sacramento over the weekend.

She was walking around. She was decked out in black. AND SHE WAS WEARING A DIAMOND RING ON HER FINGER.

Social media users have since freaked about this sighting, wondering if it means she and Dale Moss are engaged.

The answer could still be yes, but Clare jumped on her Instagram page last night to explain away the ring.

"People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why!" she wrote online yesterday evening, elaborating as follows:

"The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love.

"In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty."

Concluded Clare in this statement:

"This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me."

Fair enough, we guess.

And admirable, in some ways.

But Clare can't blame fans for being so curious, considering what she herself said on last Tuesday's premiere.

"I've been looking for love my entire life. I'm 39. This might just be my last chance. I promise you, this finger will be no bare no more."

And then she met Moss and said she was pretty much shaken to her core by the experience.

“Every other guy, I felt confident with, but with Dale, everything else went dark around me,” The Bachelorette explained on air through tears. “I felt everything that I haven’t felt ever. … I felt it. I just know."

For real, though?

Host Chris Harrison stepped in on the premiere to basically ask this question.

"I'm 39, like, you know these things. I know what I want, I know when I feel that feeling," she replied.

Alright then! We'll keep an eye out for our wedding invite.