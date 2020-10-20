Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar Spark Engagement Rumors, Thanks Fans for Support

Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar are back with a brand new video.

And, as a consequence, the very young couple has also sparked a brand new round of engagement speculation.

Just under a month since Spivey and Duggar announced their courtship, the teenagers appeared in their first joint Instagram video as a couple.

"We wanted to thank you followers for your support in our relationship. We're excited about what God's done in the last year," Justin said early in the footage, as Claire held on to her boyfriend's arm and added:

"We look forward to sharing more of our story with you very soon."

Ah, yes, more of their story.

This is what has followers jumping to the conclusion that Claire and Justin are only writing an early chapter at the moment of a book that will clearly end in marriage and many, many kids.

The young couple didn't say a ton in this video, eventually looking at each other and giggling before telling the camera:

"Thank you!"

Duggar and Spivey both shared the video to their Instagram accounts with the caption: "Thanks for your support and enthusiasm!! #justinandclaire."

Yup: They have their own hashtags. Already.

In mid-September, Duggar introduced Spivey to his family and also the world as a whole.

He's only 17 and she's only 19 and yet the twosome talk as if they're soulmates and as if a higher power has brought them together.

"Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship,” Justin said in a video sponsored by TLC last month, adding:

"God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her."

The counter-argument, of course, is that Claire and Justin have been forced into an arranged marriage by their religious parents.

We have no proof of this.

We're just looking at their ages, and the way they talk about each other, and the reputation of Justin's parents, at the very least, and jumping to a conclusion.

It's also worth noting that Claire's family has known Justin's famous family for over 20 years.

"I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him," Spivey said last month about her young suitor. "I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future."

Justin, who is the fourteenth child in the Duggar family, says he has no doubts at all that Claire is the woman with whom he is meant to spend the rest of his life.

He just can't really explain why.

"I just knew that she was the one," he has said.

"Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life."

According to TLC, Claire is the oldest of six children.

In her introductory video, Spivey read from her script very well.

"Something I really admire in Justin is how serious-minded he is, but his ability to have fun and to see the bright side of things no matter what," she said.

"He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day."

As for how Justin's loveeed ones are reacting to this courtship?

"You both are precious! Love you Jud, so so happy for you and Claire!" Anna Duggar wrote as a comment to this latest video.

Added Joy-Anna Duggar:

"Y'all are adorable!"