Chrissy Teigen Says "We're Quiet But OK" in Wake of Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen has provided fans with a short, albeit helpful, update about how she and her famous husband are doing.

In the wake of a heartbreaking tragedy.

As previoously detailed, Teigen and Legend lost their third baby just a few weeks ago.

Sharing very personal photos of themselves in the hospital at the time, Teign wrote of what transpired:

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.

We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

The cookbook author and popular Instagram user added that Jack, her late son, “worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

She also went on to address the child directly, writing:

To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.

We will always love you.

Teigen and Legend haven't said anything -- for understandable reasons -- since alerting the world to this tragedy.

But Chrissy went ahead and spoke out a little bit on Friday.

“We are quiet but we are okay,” the model wrote, reposting a tribute the singer shared to her the day before. “Love you all so much."

Teigen penned these words after Legend penned the following to her:

This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry your children has been so moving and humbling.

The couple got married in September 2013 and are the parents of daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Added Teigen in her original reveal:

Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you

We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.

But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

For his part, in his latest message to his wife, Legend concluded;

I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments.

What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility

I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test.

We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain.