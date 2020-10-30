Chris Harrison: What Can I Say? People Hate Clare Crawley!

If you're a member of Bachelor Nation, we probably don't need to tell you that Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette has been a tad ... unconventional.

We expected some disruption from the coronavirus, but these first few episodes have been bizarre for reasons that have nothing to do with the pandemic.

For one, there's Clare's obsession with Dale Moss.

Look, the whole point of the show is finding love, and we wish Clare and Dale all the happiness in the world, but it's kind of tough to take the show seriously when the Bachelorette skips a group date to sit in her room and sniff one guy's sweatpants.

On top of that, there's just been one controversy after another, and none of them have had to do with who will get the week's final rose.

First there was the naked dodgeball debacle (which led to the ugly confrontation with Yosef).

Then there was Clare canceling her date with Zach J. under mysterious circumstances.

That was followed by Clare stiffing her suitors once again in order to engage in a bit of old-fashioned dry-humping with Dale.

Needless to say, this isn't the sort of fun frivolity that fans have come to expect from the OG dating competition franchise, and many are eager to see Clare take a long stroll to a waiting limo so that she can be replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Until this week, the Tayshia business was nothing more than a rumor that remained unacknowledged by anyone associated with the show.

But a Tuesday teaser for next week's episode finally confirmed what we've all known for months -- Tayshia is on her way.

That means for the first time, host Chris Harrison is free to talk about the unprecedented midseason switcheroo.

And judging by his comments we think it's safe to say he's as eager as anyone else to make the change.

"We debated, how do we promote it? When do we promote it? How do we lean into it?" Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about Tayshia's unexpected, bikini-clad appearance at the end of last week's broadcast.

"And I think we did it perfect last episode with that jarring, kind of slap in the face of, 'We’re done ignoring this. We’re here with you.

"We get it. This is coming to a head — stay tuned.' It wasn’t the wink-wink, nod-nod. It was the screaming at the top of our lungs: 'Here we go!'" he added.

"The big reveal of Tayshia at the end of the episode was to allow everybody to realize that next week, you’re going to get all the answers," Harrison confirmed.

"This week needed to be done to really set up and explain, 'We’re at a breaking point. We have to figure this out.' And, not in a negative way, but we’re at a breaking point," he continued.

"Next week, you will now get those answers and this is going to be resolved. And, one way or another, we are moving on."

Needless to say, Harrison sounds pretty psyched about the departure of Clare and the arrival of Tayshia.

Now, it's important for us to note that that's not a personal dig at Clare.

We're sure she's a wonderful person in her own right, but we think most people would agree that she hasn't really worked out as the Bachelorette.

That could be the fault of the editors or the contestants who were quarantined for weeks before filming even began, but whatever the case, it's time for a new approach.

As for whether or not Clare was fired from the show -- as she's been hinting lately -- or she left of her own accord to settle down with Dale, Chris is keeping mum.

It may be a while before the truth comes out on that one.

In the meantime, we might be in for what Chris would describe as the most dramatic season ... ever!