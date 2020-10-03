Chris Harrison Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Drama

Chris Harrison is used to relationships not working out between couples that allegedly found love on The Bachelor.

This result has been far more common than these same relationships leading to marriage, kids and happily ever after.

But the ABC host has been faced with a first over the past few weeks:

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are going at it in court.

The couple got together to conclude the former's season as franchise lead, only to split this spring after two years of dating -- and only for things to subsequently get VERY ugly.

Just under a month ago, Cassie filed for a restraining order.

Underwood must stay at least 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend, her apartment and even her car.

"I've reached out, just as far as support," Harrison told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the fallout from the break-up.

"I have not talked to them and I am very glad to see that they ... [are] taking this off-line. They're not settling this in the press.

"They're hopefully taking care of themselves and each other and being smart about this."

It wasn't all that long ago that Colton revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was recovering at Cassie's parents house, with Randolph providing the public with updates about her supposed soulmate.

And now... all this.

"I just wish them both well; I wish Colton and Cassie well," Harrison added.

"It's a very unfortunate situation, for sure, and I think a surprising one. Honestly, it was a pretty shocking headline."

According to multiple sources, Cassie and Colton tried to stay friends after their romance ended.

But Underwood apparently couldn't handle it.

He's accused of stalking Cassie by often showing up outside her residence... of sending her threatening text messages... and even of planting a tracking device on her vehicle.

Underwood also gave Cassie grief for supposedly hanging out with an ex.

Randolph addressed why she was afraid in her request for a restraining order, saying Underwood "has admitted to a few mutual friends and coworkers that he placed the tracker on [her] car and used alias phone numbers to send anonymous text messages to [Randolph], himself, and others.”

Any chance of an amicable split between Cassie and Colton fell apart after Randolph talked to Harrison this summer as part of an ABC special.

She only talked in general about the end of her relationship, but Underwood went public with how angry he was at Randolph for breaking hiis trust.

The former virgin noted on his Instagram Story that while the two had agreed to keep their split private, "obviously a lot changed this week."

Randolph fired back at her ex with a lengthy note on her own Instagram Story, insisting she had "honored" their agreement and accused him of "subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments.

She also alleged Underwood was trying to "monetize" their breakup with a new chapter in his book over which he refused to give her "any sort of approval."

The two are due in court on November 6 to determine when the restraining order will remain in place for a longer period fo time.