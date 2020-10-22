Cheyenne Floyd Makes It Clear: I'm Back Together with Zach Davis!

For Cheyenne Floyd, one kiss just erased two years of loneliness.

In a manner of speaking, that is.

Earlier this week, the Teen Mom OG star celebrated her 28th birthday by sharing a pair of photos on Instagram.

But one of these photos stood out from the other in a major way -- because Cheyenne wasn't alone in it.

She shared the frame, and swapped some spit, with ex-boyfriend Zach Davis.

Although, based on the following picture, we're pretty sure we can now call him her current boyfriend.

“Blessed & Highly Favored ” Floyd captioned the Tuesday post, prior to tagging and thanking Davis for the balloons, roses and many bags of presents.

“can’t believe I woke up to this thank you @z.terrel," she added.

In the comments section, fans couldn't help but take notice of Davis’ reappearance in Floyd’s life.

“Anddddddd zach is back,” one Instgaram user wrote, while others added “Yassss finally team zach since day 1” and “Awwww I’m glad y’all are back together.”

This reunion has been a long time coming for many MTV viewers.

Floyd and Davis were an item on Teen Mom OG in 2018.

Howeverr, the couple broke up after they had a fight about Floyd prioritizing her relationship with Cory Wharton, with whom she co-parents three-year-old Ryder.

“I don’t know. I feel like we’re not on the same page with each other,” Floyd said in a scene at the time.

“Let’s not beat around the bush, let’s be real,” Davis replied on the program.

“I feel like Cory is more of a priority than me. I just feel like the way you treat him versus you treat me, it’s not the same, there’s no comparison. It’s almost like you’re more so in a relationship with him.”

Since splitting from Davis, Floyd tried to make things work with both Wharton and then wiith Matt Walker.

Alas, she broke up with Walker this past spring.

Fans have been recently wondering, meanwhile, if she'll break up with the Teen Mom franchise itself.

Back in April, Floyd took issue with the way she was being portrayed on the series.

“I wish you guys would show my actual reaction and stop making me look crazy,” she wrote on an Instagram post that teased an upcoming Teen Mom OG episode.

We haven't heard much from Cheyenne since, perhaps because she was busy making things work with Davis.

