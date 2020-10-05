Chelsea Houska to World's Most Amazing Husband: You Complete Me!

It's a cliche, but it's a cliche for a reason.

And it definitely applies to Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer.

Because these two most certainly are #RelationshipGoals personified.

Late last week, the Teen Mom veteran posted the above photo and shared the following caption in celebration of a milestone for herself and her husband.

"Happy 4th anniversary to the love of my life!" wrote Chelsea, adding in regard to the father of her baby-to-be:

"So beyond grateful for the life we are building together.

"You are the most incredible and kind person and I am SO proud to be your wife."

Houska announced in early August that she's expecting her fourth child.

She did so by posting a picture of an unfinished wall in her new home and by writing out all the names of her family ... and at the bottom of the list, she added:

"Baby."

In her caption for the photo, she added: "One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021."

Chelsea is already mother to an 11-year old daughter named Aubree with ex-Adam Lind; and to three-year old son Watson with De Boer and two-year old daughter Layne, also with De Boer.

She has since confirmed that child number-four will be a girl.

Over the past few weeks, Chelsea has also had to deal with trolls on social media telling her to stop having kids.

And she's handled these losers like a champ.

"Take care of the ones you have quit having so many damn kids you can't afford," wrote one mean idiot in response to the pregnancy news.

"Omg," another, even worse comment read. "Another baby keep your legs closed damn."

We'd jump in to defend Chelsea and to tell these ignorant morons off -- but there's really no need.

Houska doesn't need our help. She has all of this handled, and then some.

"These [legs emoji] stay open for my husband," she replied very simply. And awesomely.

For his part, meanwhile, Cole has talked about adopting Aubree and never failed to come across as Husband of the Year.

Consider his own anniversary post from this past Friday...

"To say I am grateful would be an understatement, I am beyond grateful to have you as my wife!" he wrote as a caption to a snapshot of the couple on their wedding day.

He then concluded:

The one who has to put up with me, the one who loves me for me, the one who I can always truly count/lean on, the one with so much love and joy in her heart, the one who puts everyone else first, the one who gives our children and myself such an amazing life.

The one who brings all the love and joy to my heart and this crazy family!

@chelseahouska you are my ONE and I am beyond proud to be your husband. I love you! Cheers to forever! Happy Anniversary Sweetheart.