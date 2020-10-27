Chelsea Houska: Accused of Using Daughter Aubree to Stir Up Drama With Adam Lind

Rumors and bad press are such a common part of life in the Teen Mom family that most of the franchise stars probably barely notice their haters anymore.

But that's not the case with Chelsea Houska.

Chelsea is the most popular Teen Mom by just about any metric, and she's not accustomed to receiving much negative feedback of any kind.

But a string of recent controversies has left Chelsea dealing with more criticism that at any previous point in her career.

Much of the unwanted attention has had to do with Chelsea's relationship with her eldest child 11-year-old daughter Aubree.

Specifically, Chelsea has been accused of taking a page from Farrah Abraham's book and using Aubree to help boost her own career.

Some have even gone so far as to accuse Houska of exploiting Aubree in order to secure herself more screen time on Teen Mom 2.

We suppose it's possible, but it seems wildly out of character.

What's much more likely is that Aubree has decided that she would like to take a more active role in the show that's been a part of her life since the day she was born, and Chelsea is helping her along that path.

As we mentioned in our recent discussion of Houska's net worth, Aubree is now being paid for her appearances on TM2, and she's reportedly amassed savings of more than $50,000.

(Thankfully, those funds have been socked away for Aubree's college expenses.)

Of course, Aubree is hoping to keep that momentum going, and it looks as though Chelsea is happy to help her in that endeavor.

But some fans fear the most beloved mom on MTV is taking things too far in her efforts to help Aubree become a famous media personality.

Last week, Chelsea was accused of selling Aubree out on Instagram by involving her in campaigns to sell everything from eyeglasses to sweatshirts embroidered with Aubree's name.

Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer have launched a fashion line, and it seems they decided to keep their modeling work quite literally "in house" by having Aubree pose in some of their swag.

But the move struck many fans as exploitative.

"Ugh, I don’t approve of Aubree’s puberty as marketing," wrote one person on Reddit, adding:

"If my mom made an ad campaign of me at this age I would hate her forever."

"If Chelsea was being marketed and exploited by her mom during her most formative and sensitive years, she would hate her mother," another added.

"I’m willing to bet Aubree will grow to resent Chelsea so much and will treat Chelsea exactly how Chelsea treats her mom."

But sparking even greater concern than Aubree's budding modeling career is the possibility of Chelsea stirring up drama with Adam Lind, so as to give herself and her daughter more screen time on Teen Mom 2.

“She won’t cut off Adam, because then she’ll cut off her whole storyline and paycheck," one viewer wrote on Reddit following a recent episode.

“I think they need to keep this off tv and also if Aubree want to talk about it I think she would but chelsea always pushes her," another added.

“This should all be privately, maturely handled and not publicised especially her leading questions to Aubree. It’s a little cringeworthy if I’m being honest," a third chimed in.

"She should just focus on her other children and leave the MTV drama alone. This scene should have never been shown and bad on her mom knowing camera's were filming to use her daughter for a story line.”

While it's true that there have been a lot of father-daughter dances in the past few weeks, and the specter of Lind has loomed large over recent episodes, we doubt it's a ploy on Chelsea's part.

Would we believe that producers have convinced Chelsea to spend more time talking about Adam? Of course!

But we also believe Houska values her family's well-being over wealth and fame.

In fact, it's one of the things her many fans love most about her.