Cardi B Quits Twitter, Says God Told Her to Forgive Offset

Cardi B doesn't care what you think, guys.

You can go ahead and mock her... or scoff at her... or even claim she's stuck in a mentally-abusive relationship.

But the rapper has made it VERY clear at this point: She's gonna do what she wants to do.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the way Cardi B has handled her husband cheating on her -- again and again and again.

Back in late 2018, Offset admitted to his infidelity, only for his wife to take him back because she said at the time that she just needed to get laid.

It was funny to write about at the time, but the pattern has since repeated itself and it's grown to be rather disturbing, in the eyes of millions of fans.

Just over a month ago, as the most recent example, Cardi B filed to divorce Offset, with numerous outlets confirming he had been caught sleeping around once again.

Fast forward mere weeks, however, and Cardi B was sending out topless pictures of herself while lying next to Offset in bed.

What happened that changed her mind about the divorce?

Nothing. She just got horny.

“I’m just a crazy bitch,” Cardi explained in a video several days ago, confirming the break-up was off.

“One day I’m happy, the next day I want to beat him the fuck up," she added.

"It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, and it’s really hard to have no dick," she continued, expounding:

"We’re just really typical, two young motherfuckers who got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctionnal-ass relationship.

"We are the same way."

That's sort of reasonable, we guess.

Even celebrities can be insecure and can make bad decisions and, in this regard, Cardi B really is just like many of her fans.

But why would anyone stay with a spouse who continually disrespects her and cheats on her?

“If I take a break ... and I decide to work things out, that’s regular relationship (expletive),” she said in a voice message posted Friday afternoon on Twitter.

“If I want to go to an extreme to teach ... a (expletive) lesson and (expletive) file for divorce, I can do that. It’s my life.”

It is Cardi's life, that's for sure.

But followers have been very critical of Cardi, which has now prompted her to withdraw from social media. At least for a little while.

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm motherf***kn Ariana Grande or something like I came from Disney or something," the artist complained on Instagram prior to stepping away.

"I be doing the same s**t that the other people f***ing do but then y'all want to call yourself fans, I don’t give a f**k. I'm tired of it," she added.

As for a fan suggestion that the couple go to therapy to help them through their problems?

Cardi said she takes a different approach.

And that this isn't anyone's business.

“I don’t need none of that (expletive).I talk to God,” she Tweeted late last weeek.

“My relationship is more then bag and cars before I even got my bday gift I took a break and we started talkin about our differences and wat we gotta change.”

For the record, Offset has not yet said anything about the reconciliation.

