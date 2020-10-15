Cardi B: I'm a "Crazy B-tch" Who Needs "D-ck" and I'm Back with Offset!

This may come as a total shock to you, celebrity gossip followers.

Or, if you've been paying remotely close attention, it really may not.

But here goes...

... CARDI B AND OFFSET ARE BACK TOGETHER!

Yes, it was exactly one month ago when Cardi announced she was divorcing the rapper because he allegedly cheated on her for approximately the 27th time.

And, yes, official legal papers were even filed at the time.

And, yes, there was a rumor that Offset knocked up his mistress and that was why Cardi decided to finally walk away.

But remember in 2017?

When Offset also admitted to cheating and then he begged and pleaded to get back together with Cardi and she agreed and scoffed at critics who wondered why she would do such a thing?

The female artist clearly has trouble making up her mind when it comes to her husband and the father of her child.

Which is something she openly has now admitted on social media.

This past weekend, speculation ran rampant that Cardi and Offset had reconciled after the latter attended the former's birthday party -- and was then caught in bed with his estranged wife.

Indeed, after a topless photo of Cardi went viral, the singer confessed the following online:

“I’m leaning in the f-cking bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, ‘Yo I feel like…,” she said before explaining how her topless photo ended up on her Instagram Story.

“I’m taking the f-cking picture and then I f-cking press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset!

"Oh my God, the picture’s loading,’ and he was like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa.’”

Cardi proceeded to explain that she asked the Migos rapper to check her Instagram Story from his phone to see if she had, in fact, posted the NSFW photo for the public to see.

He confirmed that she shared a “picture of the f–king tit!”

Oops!

But also, whatever.

“By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that s–t, everybody and their mom saw. They were all over the internet," said Cardi, adding that she used to be a stripper... so she didn't really care.

As for why she ended up back in bed with Offset? And what this says about their relationship?

“I’m just a crazy bitch,” Cardi explains in a new video, confirming the divorce is off.

“One day I’m happy, the next day I want to beat him the fuck up," she added.

Moreover? Come on, folks. Did you really expect Cardi to go celibate, for any period of time?

"It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, and it’s really hard to have no dick," she continued.

"We’re just really typical, two young motherfuckers who got married early, that’s what we are.

"We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctionnal-ass relationship. We are the same way."

In this same video, Cardi also casually claimed she's not bipolar and even took a test to prove it.

So there you have it.

Cardi B was horny and does not have a mental health problem and obviously doesn't care what people think when it comes to her marriage.

Might as well let her go and be (temporarily) happy with Offset in that case, right?