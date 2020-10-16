Cardi B Claps Back Against Claim She's in "Mentally Abusive Relationship" With Offset

By her own admission, Cardi B just wants to lie back and take it from Offset.

But while the artist says she's back together (again!) with her cheating husband because she craves his erect penis, a number of followers are concerned.

They think maybe Cardi B needs to lie back on a sofa and talk to a therapist.

Early on Friday, the rapper took to social media in order to respond to some pretty serious allegations.

Because Offset keeps cheating on Cardi B... and because Cardi B keeps claiming she's done with him, only to then take him back... fans are wondering whether any sort of abuse is going on here.

Even if it's sort of unintentional and even if it's not the sort of abuse you often read about.

Heck, Cardi may not even know she's being abused.

"Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you,'" the superstar said today in a video, making it clear she isn't taking these claims seriously.

"And I be, 'All right, but can I f--k him today? Because I need to have sex.' And n---as in my DMs talking about, 'What up big head?' I don't like that.

"I'm 28 years old, and my head's not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. The f--k."

This has been -- hilariously and maybe disturbingly -- Cardi's reasoning for reconcilining with Offset on numerous occasions now.

After hopping into bed with Offset in December 2018, following the rapper confessing to infidelity and begging for forgiveness, Cardi explained that she just needed to get plowed.

Now, mere weeks after filing for divorce from her disloyal husband, Cardi is saying the same thing.

It makes for a funny headline.

But is it really humorous for someone to continually get walked all over by her alleged soulmate, only to keep letting him off the hook because she's very horny?

In another video, Cardi B issued a fake apology to her fans, joking that she "married you guys too" and "had a kid with y'all."

"Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS," she tweeted along with the footage. "I'm sorry. I'm not perfect I don't want to be neither."

When a follower wrote that she deserves "better," Cardi replied:

"I deserve w.e I want to HAVE!"

The truth is, of course, that there's plenty we likely don't know about this relationship.

If Cardi B truly is happy, who are we to judge?

On the flip side, she's inviting criticism by going public with her many break-ups and then also going public with her many reconciliations.

And it doesn't exactly help her case when these reconciliations seem based purely on her libido.

"Imma make this very clear," Cardi concluded today.

"Before I was a celeb I was crazy ass Cardi B. Same bitch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin s--t and doing crazy s--t.

"Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same. I don't know why ya expect something different now.

"This ain't Disney."