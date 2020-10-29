Brittany Banks: I Dumped Yazan! I'm Ready to Get Laid Again!

On this week's 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Brittany Banks finally got divorced ... a process she had hidden from Yazan.

Now, however, Brittany has claimed that Yazan knew about this the entire time. Of course, she's also majorly hinting that it's over.

Just last week, Brittany Banks was lashing out at trolls who accused her of using Yazan Abo Horira for fame.

She reasoned at the time that, had she just wanted to be famous, she'd do so by boning a rapper or an athlete.

At the time, we noted that some of her comments and posts, entertaining though they were, might be at risk of breaking her NDA.

90 Day Fiance stars are not allowed to "spoil" the endings of their seasons ... at least, not if they can help it.

Court records are public, which often means that we get to peek at marriage licenses, divorce filings, and restraining orders before the season airs.

But some of Brittany's posts have really seemed to be crossing the line in what TLC would allow a star to intentionally reveal.

That must be why Brittany has purged comments from so many of her recent photos and videos on Instagram.

Rather than go through and manually delete her slips of the tongue, she has opted to simply deactivate commenting entirely.

That's no fun for fans, but it makes sense -- why give your haters a place to attack you if you're not allowed to clap back?

As a result, we only have these screenshots taken by a fan to preserve of some of Britney's most recent slips of the tongue.

One of Brittany's followers recently commented with a question, asking is "she single now?" under one of her posts.

Brittany, as is her tendency, impulsively overshared.

"I'm divorced," Brittany revealed.

Though we know that she divorced her ex, it looks like she is revealing that she married Yazan only to divorce him, too.

"And ima be real since im tired of y'all," Brittany continued.

Brittany then claimed: "Yazan knew I was still married."

"He just knew his parents would be mad if I was honest about it on the show," she explained.

Brittany then continued: "bc he didn't wanna wait to be with me..."

That seems to imply a number of things.

First, that Yazan did a little fakery for the cameras, which ... is nothing new at all.

We've all seen Brittany claim that Yazan was a virgin, for example, in order to keep up appearances with Yazan's family.

Perpetuating another fiction sounds like no big deal, especially since people pretend to first learn about things all of the time on reality TV.

(Seriously, how many times do you think that Kardashians really first hear about something in a phone call on camera, and not via text or tweet like everyone else)

But that's not all that Brittany is saying if you look closely.

In addition to appearing to say that she is divorced from Yazan (not that she spelled it out, of course), she's signaling something else.

Does she no longer care what happens to him?

We already know that Yazan faces real consequences from his controlling, conservative family for trying to live his life and experience personal freedoms.

So how unhappy with them would they be to learn that he knew that she was married the entire time, even if her marriage was only on paper?

Which means that even if it's not true (though it is very believable), Brittany seems to be setting him up to get an angry earful from busybody relatives.

That seems to indicate that things did not end happily for them.

Brittany shared another post that suggests that she is single and ready to "mingle."

“Welcome to the season people are about to regret misunderstanding you,” reads a post that Brittany shares to her Instagram Stories.

The post continues by including the words "cuffing season."

In case you are unfamiliar, "cuffing season" is when some people seek out short-term relationships so that they can enjoy getting some nice boning during the cooler months of the year.

There's a cozy "let's curl up in a blanket and bang by the fire" vibe to it.

Folks, this isn't what you write if you're just horny but in a committed relationship, generally speaking. It really does sound like Brittany is totally over Yazan.