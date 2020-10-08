Britney Spears Compared to Coma Patient, Called Mentally Unfit For Court By Lawyers

We've known for quite some time that something is seriously amiss in the life of pop icon Britney Spears.

And now, it looks as though the situation might be even more serious than we previously thought.

According to a new report from TMZ, attorneys for Spears say the singer is mentally unfit to sign a sworn declaration in her ongoing court case against her father.

Britney lost her latest legal battle against her dad, and her team is currently appealing the decision.

At issue is the question of who will head the team that manages everything from Britney's finances to her travel plans.

Spears is fighting for her right to hire a conservator of her own choosing, rather than re-hiring Andrew Wallet, a man who was chosen by her father and was forced to step down last year due to health issues.

Earlier in the process, Britney's lawyers stated that she cannot afford Wallet, as she plans to retire from performing, which is her primary source of income.

The judge in the case asked for a sworn declaration of Britney's intention to retire, and that's when her lawyers revealed that she's not up to the task.

Attorneys for Jamie Spears pressed the issue, with Jamie insisting that Britney has every intention of resuming to her Las Vegas residency once the pandemic subsides.

His team argued that all claims to the contrary from Britney's lawyers are just hearsay.

It was then that Britney's head legal counsel, Sam Ingham, compared her to a comatose patient.

To be clear, Ingham is not saying that Spears is comatose; he was simply making an analogy, arguing that she's just as incapable of comprehending a sworn statement about her career.

Obviously, this a worrisome development, and it's likely to galvanize the growing #FreeBritney movement on social media.

For several months now, fans of the singer have been arguing that Britney is being held captive by her father and others who seek to control her fortune.

They claim that she's been sending coded messages to her fans via Instagram as a last-ditch cry for help.

That may sound outlandish, but some of their suspicions appear to be supported by recent developments in court.

For example, while Jamie Spears has asked that the proceedings be made private, attorneys for Britney have asked that the hearing take place in open court.

It seems they know they have the public's support, and they want Britney's fans to know exactly what's going on with her conservatorship.

Over the weekend, Britney took a trip with Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of several years.

Fans commented on the pics, asking Asghari to intervene and help Britney free herself from her father.

The model didn't respond, but it seems like he has little influence over the situation.

Sadly, for all the concern for Britney on social media, it looks as though her fate will remain in the hands of a judge who has previously ruled against her.

We'll keep you updated on this developing situation as more information becomes available.