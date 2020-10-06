Britney Spears: Fans Claim She's Been Replaced by a Lookalike in New Photos!

We all know that Britney Spears has little control over her life. Instagram is one of her few outlets to the outside world.

She posted new photos ... and some fans are insisting that it's not really her in the pics.

Taking to Instagram, Britney Spears is showing off what she really looks like when she's just hanging out around the house.

"Instagram versus Reality!!!!" her caption begins.

Britney writes: "I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis!!!!" Here is the first photo:

"I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….." Britney acknowledges.

If you're like me, you nodded along with that. But remember, for Britney, photos of her are seen by millions and have been used to define, defame, and disenfranchise her.

"So," Britney notes, "I have always put so much effort into my appearance …"

"But you know," Britney remarks, "sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard."

She continues: "And pull down your walls every now and then !!!!"

Britney points out that "It takes a lot of strength to do that !!!"

"PS another fun fact about me …." Britney's caption continues in an apparent tangent that will make sense shortly.

"instead of cheerleading I played ball in school and I was the point guard … I called the shots," she writes.

Notably, those last few lines not only explain her role to those of us unfamiliar with the ins and outs of sportsball, but are a reference to her fantastic song, "Circus."

"But dear God we sucked … we only won 3 games each season !!!!!" Britney admits.

"Psss in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a light but realized I was too short," she shares.

Britney is only 5-foot-4. That's close to average height for an American woman, but it's objectively ... tiny, compared to how tall some of us are.

Now, an unfortunate side effect of the very important cause of the #FreeBritney movement is that some people have turned it into something of a meme or conspiracy theory.

For months now, every photo by Britney has been flooded with "I think these are old pictures" and "she's trying to signal that something is wrong."

A lot of people think that Britney takes a bunch of photos on various days and then someone else, on her father's orders, posts the images with fake captions to make her appear happy.

Upon seeing these new photos, with Britney wearing around-the-house clothes and glasses, people took it even further.

In comment after comment, they insisted that these were not photos of Britney at all.

They think that Jamie Spears has replaced his daughter with a lookalike ... honestly, this kind of BS is an insult to Britney's actual plight and legal battle.

Early next year, Britney will once again face off with her dad in court as she struggles for even an inch of autonomy.

Her conservatorship has stretched on for twelve long years. It is hoped that fan pressure will help to sway the court to untether her from her father's control.

But absurd fan conspiracies are a distraction from the cause and an insult to Britney herself.