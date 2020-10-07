Britney Spears Fans Attack Sam Asghari: Help Us Free Her From Her Dad!

by at .  Updated at .

As you've probably heard by now, Britney Spears has been making tabloid headlines for several months now.

This is because of a renewed interest in the seemingly endless controversy surrounding Britney's lack of personal freedom and her troubled relationship with her father.

Britney Is Serious

For most of her adult life, the singer has been under the control of a court-ordered conservatorship managed by her dad.

Over the summer, that arrangement began to draw scrutiny for a number of reasons.

First, Britney began to demonstrate unusual behavior on social media, and many arrived at the conclusion that she was sending coded messages to her fans via Instagram.

Britney With a Flower Crown

The idea of a world-famous pop star crying for help on the internet may sound outlandish, but it makes about as much sense as any other explanation for the content that Spears has posted recently.

In August, Britney's legal battle against her father ramped up, as she fought for the right to appoint her own conservator, rather than continue to be controlled by the man chosen by Jamie Spears.

The judge ruled against her, but the hearing brought Britney's fight out into the open and confirmed that her fans were right to be worried.

Britney and Sam Board a Plane

Now, the singer's adoring public is begging her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari to join the fight.

Over the weekend, Britney revealed that she and Sam had boarded a private jet for a getaway at an undisclosed island location.

Sam posted a selfie in which the two of them seemed to be enjoying each other's company during their short vacation.

Britney and Sam on Vacation

“Be a lot of more you, and a lot of less them," Asghari captioned the pic, seemingly alluding to Britney's difficulties with her conservators.

In the comments, some fans praised Sam for bringing some much-needed joy and positivity into Spears' life.

Others, however, chided the male model for failing to assist the #FreeBritney movement in its goal of helping Spears regain her independence.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, Masked at the Beach

“No one likes you, we know what you are doing," one fan commented bluntly. 

“Leave Britney Alone," another added.

A third added simply, "#FreeBritney".

Britney Spears is Very Short

Obviously, there's a great deal of mystery surrounding this situation, and it's not fair to blame Asghari for the fact that Brit is still under her father's control.

For all we know, he's doing what he can, and if he pushes any harder, he might run the risk of being barred from seeing her entirely.

Or maybe he's blissfully unaware of the situation, and Britney just enjoys spending time with someone who's not giving her orders.

Britney In Trouble?

Whatever the case, it seems clear that Sam puts a smile on her face, which means that his presence in her life can't be such a bad thing.

Currently, Britney's lawyers are appealing the judges' earlier decision, and they hope she'll be able to appoint her own conservator before the year is out.

In the meantime, her fans will eagerly keep watch and continue to dissect her every Instagram post in search of useful information.

Britney Spears Boyfriends Timeline: How Does Sam Asghari Stack Up Against Brit's Former Beaus?
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Britney Spears Biography

Check Please!
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney and Sam Board a Plane
Britney and Sam on Vacation
Britney Spears is Very Short
Britney Spears Shares Her Natural Look
Britney Makes a T
Britney Is Serious

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears Begs Fans: Help Me Escape My Father!
Britney Spears Begs Fans: Help Me Escape My Father!
Paris Hilton: Britney Spears Has No Control of Her Life & It's SO Unfair!
Paris Hilton: Britney Spears Has No Control of Her Life & It's SO Unfair!
Britney Spears Writes that Conservatorship Was a Set-Up in Alleged Letter
Britney Spears Writes that Conservatorship Was a Set-Up in Alleged Letter