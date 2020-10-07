Britney Spears Fans Attack Sam Asghari: Help Us Free Her From Her Dad!

As you've probably heard by now, Britney Spears has been making tabloid headlines for several months now.

This is because of a renewed interest in the seemingly endless controversy surrounding Britney's lack of personal freedom and her troubled relationship with her father.

For most of her adult life, the singer has been under the control of a court-ordered conservatorship managed by her dad.

Over the summer, that arrangement began to draw scrutiny for a number of reasons.

First, Britney began to demonstrate unusual behavior on social media, and many arrived at the conclusion that she was sending coded messages to her fans via Instagram.

The idea of a world-famous pop star crying for help on the internet may sound outlandish, but it makes about as much sense as any other explanation for the content that Spears has posted recently.

In August, Britney's legal battle against her father ramped up, as she fought for the right to appoint her own conservator, rather than continue to be controlled by the man chosen by Jamie Spears.

The judge ruled against her, but the hearing brought Britney's fight out into the open and confirmed that her fans were right to be worried.

Now, the singer's adoring public is begging her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari to join the fight.

Over the weekend, Britney revealed that she and Sam had boarded a private jet for a getaway at an undisclosed island location.

Sam posted a selfie in which the two of them seemed to be enjoying each other's company during their short vacation.

“Be a lot of more you, and a lot of less them," Asghari captioned the pic, seemingly alluding to Britney's difficulties with her conservators.

In the comments, some fans praised Sam for bringing some much-needed joy and positivity into Spears' life.

Others, however, chided the male model for failing to assist the #FreeBritney movement in its goal of helping Spears regain her independence.

“No one likes you, we know what you are doing," one fan commented bluntly.

“Leave Britney Alone," another added.

A third added simply, "#FreeBritney".

Obviously, there's a great deal of mystery surrounding this situation, and it's not fair to blame Asghari for the fact that Brit is still under her father's control.

For all we know, he's doing what he can, and if he pushes any harder, he might run the risk of being barred from seeing her entirely.

Or maybe he's blissfully unaware of the situation, and Britney just enjoys spending time with someone who's not giving her orders.

Whatever the case, it seems clear that Sam puts a smile on her face, which means that his presence in her life can't be such a bad thing.

Currently, Britney's lawyers are appealing the judges' earlier decision, and they hope she'll be able to appoint her own conservator before the year is out.

In the meantime, her fans will eagerly keep watch and continue to dissect her every Instagram post in search of useful information.