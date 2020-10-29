Briana DeJesus to Kailyn Lowry: Let's Stop Hating Each Other!

If you watched Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2, you know that Kailyn Lowry's storyline centered around a very dark time in her life.

During the episode, Lowry revealed that she was pregnant with her fourth child.

In real time, little Creed has already entered the world, and it's clear that both Kail and her kids are overjoyed with the new addition to their family.

But at the time that Kail first learned she was pregnant, the news threatened to further complicate what was already a very difficult situation.

Lowry had a restraining order against Creed's father, Chris Lopez, and in a heartbreaking scene from Tuesday night's episode, her sons attempted to make sense of her confusing love life.

It began when Lincoln asked why he doesn't have a stepfather.

Older brother Isaac explained that it's because things didn't work out between Kail and Chris.

"But then she found Chris, and didn't marry him," he told Lincoln.

"Not yet, because the wedding is not starting yet," Lincoln objected, prompting Isaac to whisper, "They broke up."

From there, Kail revealed that the situation is even more complicated than her highly-astute boys realize.

"There is a lot of things going on I am dealing with privately and trying to work through in counselling. I don't feel happy or good, I don't feel like I'm being a good mom," she said in a confessional segment.

"I think I let certain people into my life knowing they were toxic and I ignored red flags. I think I let them stay too long to the point where I lost myself."

Clearly, Kail was feeling deeply conflicted about her pregnancy and her duty to her sons.

And she found sympathy in an unexpected place:

"Wow this actually broke my heart. I can definitely relate to this," Briana DeJesus tweeted about Kail's scene.

The sentiment came as a surprise to fans, as Kailyn and Briana have been feuding for several years.

They didn't seem to get along from the very start of Bri's time on Teen Mom 2, and the situation only worsened when Kailyn began dating Javi Marroquin, who is Kail's ex-husband and the father of her second child.

Most recently, Kailyn chided Briana over news that she had contracted chlamydia during a one night stand with her ex.

Kailyn did not respond to Bri's words of sympathy, but she did tweet about the scene herself, calling it "hands down the darkest time of my life."

DeJesus is also a single mom, but as she noted in a recent interview, she has more of a support network than Kail.

"I am doing the job of two, [and] thank God I have my Mom and my sister to help me out," she said.

However, in the same interview, Briana also lashed out at Kail for her continued interest in Javi.

Addressing Kail, Bri pointed out that Marroquin "was still DOING YOU and his current baby Mama. WE BOTH GOT PLAYED. Stop acting like the victim at this point and give it a rest."

"And while we’re talking about that man- I have not EVER ‘slid into his DM’s,'" she said. seemingly in response to reports that she had been flirting with Lopez.

"I DO NOT WANT YOUR MEN. Javi was a mistake but it’s in the past," Bri added.

"I’m not stalking your life, I want no part of the men in your life, and I don’t want or seek out drama with you."

So it sounds like these two still have a ways to go if they're ever gonna become friends.

But it also sounds like Briana is interested in taking baby steps in the right direction.

Your move, Kail!