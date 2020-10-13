Briana DeJesus: Actually Pregnant With Third Child?!

Last month, we learned that Briana DeJesus is dating a guy named Javi.

No, it's not Javi Marroquin, but a new Javi who has been sucked into Bri's whirlwind life.

It looks as though Briana and Javier Gonzalez have only been dating seriously for a few weeks, but already, their relationship is loaded with drama.

First, Briana quit Teen Mom 2 in order to acomodate her new boo.

It seems Javi didn't want to take a Covid test, which meant the Orlando unit had to shut down production for safety reasons.

Now, Bri and Javi are involved in a very different sort of drama.

Have me mentioned that these two have been dating for, like, a month?

It's important to bear that in mind as you read about the second episode of Briana and Javi drama in as many weeks.

This time, it has to do with Briana constantly referring to Javi as her baby daddy.

She posted the photo above last week, and for obvious reasons, it got fans talking.

Bri didn't respond to the speculation, but she did post a second pic, in which she once again hinted that she and Gonzalez are expecting a child together.

"She's already pregnant," one follower commented.

Others, however, suspected that Briana simply likes referring to men she dates as her "baby daddies."

Some say she does it for attention; others insist it's just a quirk of Bri's -- whatever the case, it's freakin' weird.

"Everyone she dates is her 'baby daddy,'" one person wrote.

"She said the same stuff about Jon. It’s not cute. It’s really trashy and childish," another added.

"It's disturbing how she can't enjoy new partners without making it all about procreation. She needs so much therapy," a third chimed in.

Another suggested a Freudian reason for Bri's tendency to use the word "daddy" when referring to her boyfriends:

"I'm the last to call daddy issues on a girl, because it's so typical and sexist, but this girl has some DADDY ISSUES," they wrote.

Fortunately, not all of Bri's posts about Javi have to so with family planning -- some of them are about Crocs.

“Love you @Javi_Tattooz. Baby got them for me! It’s lit!”

This post reminds us of two things:

1. Bri is still at the stage in her relationship where she's excited that the dude bought her Crocs, so she probably shouldn't be planning to have a kid with him quite yet.

2. This guy is a tattoo artist, so he should probably be getting tested for Covid on a regular basis, not making a big stink when his new girlfriend asks him to get tested so that she can keep her cushy six-figure job.

"They can’t film with her until he’s tested because he’s around her so much and is a tattoo artist so there’s a risk of exposure," the insider added.

"When Briana was informed of this, she flipped out and said it wasn’t fair and that [the producers] can’t force her to do anything,"

“They are not filming [with her] at all until they can come to an agreement. If she doesn’t agree to have him tested, the crew can’t film around her.”

So this guy has been in Bri's life for a few weeks, and he almost got her fired, but he also bought her a pair of Crocs.

We guess it all balances out in the end.

Time to start picking out baby names!