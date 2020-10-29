Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski: It's Over Already!

Well, if you're a Brad Pitt fan, we have some good news -- Hollywood's most charismatic actor is back on the market!

And if you're Nicole Poturalski's husband, we have some even better news -- she's coming home!

Yes, you may have heard that Pitt and Poturalski were dating, but the relationship appears to have come to an end.

The news isn't terribly surprising, as from the very beginning, their situation was a bit, um ... complicated.

You see, Poturalski was married to someone else when she met Pitt.

Not only that, she remained married throughout her relationship with the actor.

Complicating matters further was the fact that Nicole's husband, Roland Mary, was apparently aware of her dalliance with Pitt and gave it his full blessing.

It's not our place to judge, and Nicole and Roland are free to pursue whatever kind of relationship floats their boat.

But for Brad, the situation had the potential for major awkwardness, and considering he tries to stay out of the tabloids as much as possible, we suppose it's not surprising that he was quick to bail on the relationship.

Insiders say no one is very surprised by the breakup, as Brad and Nicole's dalliance was never anything more than a glorified fling.

“It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” one source tells Page Six.

So we suppose it's all for the best.

Besides Brad already has plenty of tabloid-worthy drama on his plate.

As you're probably aware, Pitt is still locked in a custody battle with Angelina Jolie, and it doesn't look as though the situation will be resolved anytime soon.

Last month, Pitt's lawyers accused Jolie's lawyers pf needlessly prolonging the proceedings by requesting a new judge.

Naturally, this led to breathless tabloid headlines speculating that Jolie had changed her mind about divorcing Pitt.

Needless to say, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Amid all this insanity, Brad is also wrapped up in one of the most random celebrity gossip stories of the year.

It seems a Texas woman is suing Pitt, alleging that he promised to marry her and then reneged on the deal.

You probably won't be surprised to learn that her case doesn't seem to have much merit.

All of this is to say that Brad Pitt is like the United States of America in 2020:

He's got a whole lot of crap to deal with, and he probably shouldn't take on any additional drama right now.

We wish nothing but the best for Brad, Nicole, and the USA.