Blake Jenner Admits to Abuse of Ex-Wife Melissa Benoist, Issues Lengthy Statement

Nearly a year after his marriage ended amid a flurry of troubling accusations, Blake Jenner has taken to Instagram to address all ex-wife Melissa Benoist has said about him.

And to basically admit it's all true.

According to documents obtained by TMZ last December, the Supergirl actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the basis for the split and neither side sought spousal support of any kind.

The actors met on the Fox comedy Glee in 2012 and got married in the spring of 2015.

Since their divorce, though, it's come out that Jenner allegedly abused Benoist on multiple occasions.

And this is what he owned up to on Instagram last night.

In a revealiing statement, Jenner wrote that in the 11 months since the actress went public with her claims... he's reflected on their journey together, explaining that he stayed silent "out of shame and fear."

He continued:

"But I know this is something that needs to be addressed, not just publicly, but also privately with the individual directly affected and with myself."

Jenner went on to explain that his marriage to Benoist was filled with "moments of jealousy, bouts of insecurity, and volatility," which he said was caused by broken childhoods.

There were times that he wanted to file for divorce, but...

"Even in those moments where I was determined to leave because it would have been the healthier choice, I felt as though I couldn't leave when someone I loved was asking me to stay.

"It was a relationship with a foundation rooted in co-dependency, which had dire consequences."

It sounds like quite a bit of blame being hurled in Melissa's direction here, but then Jenner took some responsibility.

He said takes "full responsibility," in fact" and accountability" for being "emotionally, mentally and yes, physically" abusive towards the Supergirl star.

Jenner confirmed he did throw his phone at Melissa, but claimed that it was done so "in a moment of frustration" and that he threw it "aimlessly."

"I froze in a state of shock and horror as my then-partner screamed in anguish, her eye immediately swollen shut from the impact of the phone," the actor recalled.

"It's a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life. She sat there crying and I can only imagine the pain, fear, and shame she must have felt in that moment. If I could do anything to take it back, I would."

Jenner elaborated:

"However, as hard as it has been to come to terms with it and as hard as it is for me to even describe that moment in detail now, whatever the intention may have been I am responsible for the pain that I caused her in that moment and beyond.

"And it is something I am still working on forgiving myself for."

Jenner also emphasized that his ex "inflicted" pain on him as well, saying:

"I also do believe that when allegations and information are brought forth about someone, that accountability goes both ways and one has a right to defend oneself when deemed necessary."

The star went on to allege "there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted from both ends," stating that he and hiis ex consulted with a therapist on how to end the "toxic cycle" they were stuck in.

He then blamed Benoist for continuing this cycle via "mental and emotional abuse."

He says the actress "scratched," "slapped" and "punched" him on multiple occasions, forcing him to "conceal and make up lies about many visible injuries."

Blake also alleged: "I was physically assaulted in the shower, leaving me with a traumatic injury that I do not want to delve into at this time."

Jenner concluded his statement by once again apologizing to Benoist:

"There are many things that I wish I could have done differently; and while I wish it did not take the pain that was suffered throughout the course of our relationship, I will never regress to making the same mistakes ever again.

"I will never stop doing the work necessary to better myself in all areas of my life. I wish you and your family nothing but good health, joy and love.

"After nearly four years since we parted ways, I can unequivocally say that I know who I am and know that I have grown and learned from the mistakes I have made throughout a long period of self-examination and work, but very much understand that I can always learn and continually grow.'

"And I know that is not a lone journey."