Bethenny Frankel: Would She Ever Return to The Real Housewives of New York City?

Bethenny Frankel is single.

But is she ready to mingle once again with the program that made her famous?

As previously reported, Frankel split from boyfriend Paul Bernon after two years of dating.

In the wake of this break-up, questions are once again swirling about Bethenny's possible role on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Could she return to the franchise?

Now that herr personal life has undergone such a major change?

Appearing virtually as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Frankel was first asked how she was doing.

"I'm good," she replied, touching on the end of her romance as follows:

'Not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life with our lives -- when are you getting engaged, when are you having a baby, when are you getting married?

'I just realized more in life with people being more open and honest with their lives and what they want that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow."

It doesn't sound like Frankel is bitter at all, that's for certain.

'We've had a great, great relationship and I'm really, really happy," the long-time reality star and businesswoman told Ellen, who most people hate these days.

"Not everything has to end badly, some things just don't continue and it's not negative, it's just life," she added.

What about the professional side of things for Frankel?

She announced last year that she was done beng a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Is there any chance she has a change of heart?

She must know how warmly she'd be welcomed back to the franchise, right?

What say you, Bethenny?

"Being respectful to where I came from, I'm in a different place now and I think that the opportunities that I'm getting, some of the interviews, for example, might not have happened if I was still on that show," she told DeGeneres of the Bravo reality series.

Frankel emphasized that leaving the program has opened up quite a few doors for her, allowing her to focus on the things she cares about most.

The star has done a lot in the name of coronavirus relief, for example.

"When you jump, you fly.

"I left a big financial paycheck there, but I knew that something amazing was going to happen, that the journey was just going to take me in a great place," Frankel continued on this topic.

"I believe in the path and this is where I am.

"I've been so focused on the things that I'm doing, whether it's relief work or my daughter or the podcast, that I'm excited about what's happening now."

Bethenny previously opened up about her decision to leave the beloved show ahead of season 12, speaking to Variety about the choice.

"Everyone thinks I left because of money," she said.

"I wasn’t leaving because of money, I was staying because of money.

"It no longer became this platform to promote my business, because I had done that, and there was more promoting sort of new and questionable businesses than the legitimate ones at this point, if that makes any sense."

She added:

"It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.

"With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride.

"I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals.'

"I am excited for my future," Bethenny concluded back then. "The best is yet to come."