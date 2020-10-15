Ashley Herbert and J.P. Rosenbaum Stun Bachelor Nation, Announce Divorce

Yet another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits.

And this one really hurts, guys.

On Wednesday night, Ashley Herbert and J.P. Rosenbaum both confirmed via social media that their marriage was over after nearly eight years.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," the pediatric dentist wrote alongside a photo of the couple dancing together.

The former reality stars are parents to Fordham Rhys and Essex Reese.

"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten," Herbert continued.

"Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

This is how Ashley concluded:

Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children.

Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.

Hebert and Rosenbaum met on The Bachelorette Season 7 and got married in 2012 in Pasadena, California... on a televised special.

The duo even renewed their vows in the Caribbean in 2018.

For his part, Rosenbaum shared the same photo as his estranged wife and poured his heart out as follows:

'I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness.

"While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

Rosenbaum added that there is "no one to blame" in the decision to split and also:

"There’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage...

"I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."

This does happen sometimes, huh?

Last year, Rosenbaum was diagnosed with Guillain Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the nervous system.

The disease left him temporarily paralyzed and unable to complete regular everyday tasks.

There's no way of knowing whether this condition played any role in the demise of his relationship.

Continued Rosenbaum on Instagram:

"We have created the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we’ll always cherish.

"Our differences, however, have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest live our lives apart."

The father of two added that he and Hebert's focus will be co-parenting their children "to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie," and he concluded:

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support throughout the years.

It has really meant a lot to us! Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.