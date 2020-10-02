Archie Lyndhurst, Star of So Awkward, Dead at 19

Archie Lyndhurst, the star of the CBBC show So Awkward and the son of English actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, tragically passed away this week.

He was 19 years old.

The network confirmed the actor's passing in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, October 1.

"We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness," the statement read.

"Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show."

The children's television brand also Tweeted a throwback image and shared that "all of us are devastated to hear the news of Archie's passing," adding:

"He was such a talented young actor and meant so much to all of those involved in So Awkward, as well as to the CBBC fans.

"He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time."

Archie's parents told BBC in a statement they are "utterly grief-stricken and respectfully request privacy."

In addition to his work on So Awkward, Lyndhurst also provided his voice to the video game Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward and portrayed a younger version of Jack Whitehall's character in the BBC comedy Bad Education.

The young star's cause of death is unknown at this time.

After this awful news broke, however, a multitude of So Awkward stars paid tribute on social media.

"To my brother Archie. I still can't quite comprehend that you have passed," Samuel Small, who plays Rob Edwards, wrote on Instagram as a caption to the snapshot above.

"You still had so much life to live and I'd give anything for you to keep on living it. My heart aches all day and everyday thinking about you and I just wish I could talk to you just one more time so you could know how much I loved you.

"I vow to make you proud with every last breath. Love you from now until infinity. Rest in power bro."

Added Whitehall, in a lengthy post:

"I write this with an extremely heavy heart.

"Archie Lyndhurst came In to my life nearly ten years ago, playing the young me in a short film I'd written. He was brilliant, so talented and funny. An utter joy to work with.

"So much so that it proved to be the start of a wonderful partnership.

"We did a skit at the London Palladium, he played me again in a sketch for my arena tour and special, and when we needed to find an actor to play the young Alfie Wickers in Bad Education it was the easiest piece of casting we ever had to do."

Whitehall concluded as follows:

He was loved by everyone on set.

I have no doubt he would have had a long and illustrious career and would have continued lighting up the lives of all those who encountered him.

The enthusiastic and talented boy I met all those years ago had grown into an equally charming young man.

During lockdown he would take shopping and groceries to my parents house for them when they couldn't leave the house, it's testament to what a wonderful and kind person he was. The world has been robbed of a truly special soul.

He will never be forgotten, I feel utterly devastated that he is gone but I also feel so blessed to have met him. Goodbye Archie.

We send our condolences to the family members, friends and loved ones of Archie Lyndhurst.

May he rest in peace.