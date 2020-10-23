Anna Duggar: Jim Bob Doesn't Want My Kids on TV!

Anna Duggar could make many, many legitimate complaints about her in-laws.

After all, these are the people who protected Josh Duggar after he molested five young girls, a decision that led to her marrying a child molester.

It's still unclear if Anna knew about Josh's sordid past when she accepted his proposal, but it seems unlikely that the Duggars divulged the full story.

Anyway, that's not the complaint that's keeping Anna up nights lately, at least according to the latest fan theory.

The people who watch the family closely are convinced Anna is pissed that Jim Bob doesn't invite her and her kids on TV more often.

As you know, 19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015 after news of the Josh Duggar sex scandals went public.

The Duggars soon returned to TV, but one of TLC's conditions was that Josh would not be allowed on camera.

This led to a precipitous decline in Josh and Anna's finances, which led to the couple living in a windowless shack on Jim Bob's property, along with their six kids.

Obviously, Jim Bob has helped his son and daughter-in-law by providing them with a place to stay, humble as it might be.

But some fans think Anna believes Jim Bob could be doing a lot more.

According to this theory, she's not asking for a handout -- she just wants her old job back.

Yes, the network banned Josh from appearing on camera, not Anna.

She's made several appearances on Counting On since Josh was fired, but for obvious reasons, she's not as much of a regular as she used to be.

And some of her Instagram followers believe she's been not-so-subtly hinting that Jim Bob should do something about that.

This newfound interest in Anna's relationship with her father-in-law was sparked in part by a recent article that appeared in UK tabloid The Sun, which dredges up an old Instagram post and re-examines it.

"It means a lot when our family is included (on rare occasions) in the events that air on tv with Joshua’s family," Anna wrote back in August.

"We had a blast celebrating Christmas with an ugly sweater party and a Christmas play!" she added.

"Hope you guys will tune in tonight! You don’t want to miss this episode coming up tonight at 8c/9e on @TLC!"

At the time, not much was made of the post

Perhaps that's because any controversy was quickly overshadowed.

This was, after all, the infamous episode in which 14-year-old Johannah Duggar "rode" Jim Bob during the church Christmas pageant.

But now, it seems clear that Anna is suggesting that she would like to appear on the show more often.

This could be for financial reasons, or it might be because Anna lives in a windowless shack with a child molester, and she appreciates any excuse to get out of the house.

Whatever the case, this is about as close as Duggar kids and in-laws get to making a formal request of the big boss.

So will Jim Bob grant Anna's wish?

Our guess is no -- he probably feels like he's already done enough by allowing Anna and her brood to sleep in his shed.