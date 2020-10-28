Anna Duggar Claps Back at Haters: My Family Is NOT Poor and Miserable!

Back in September. one of strangest Duggar rumors in recent memory was confirmed.

During an episode of Counting On, TLC inadvertently revealed that Josh Duggar lives in a windowless warehouse along with his wife and children.

The spartan shack is located on property owned by Josh's parents, and the living arrangement seems to be the result of Josh's abject poverty.

Of course, you won't find much sympathy for Josh among Duggar fans.

After all, a big part of why he's so broke is that he was banned from appearing on camera following news that he molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

So for obvious reasons, the feeling among fans and critics alike is that Josh deserves his shoddy living conditions.

In fact, it's widely agreed that he deserves much, much worse.

But when it comes to Anna and her six kids, the situation is far more complicated.

After all, they didn't do anything wrong, and they certainly don't deserve to be punished for Josh's misconduct.

But unfortunately, it seems that they've been condemned to the same fate that he has.

In a recent Instagram post, Anna hinted that Jim Bob Duggar doesn't want her or her kids on TV, and fewer Counting On appearances for the family means less money coming in.

Back in November of 2019, a car dealership owned by Josh was raided by Homeland Security agents.

The cause of the raid remains unknown, but it does not appear that Josh's business has reopened.

Needless to say, these are grim times on this particular branch of the Duggar family tree -- but with her latest Instagram posts, Anna appears to be sending the message that everything is just fine.

Earlier this week, she posted the above photo of her six kids and explained that she did so as part of an annual tradition:

“I guess you could say it’s a modern take on the timeless tradition of writing on a door frame as a growth chart for the kiddos [ruler emoji]," she captioned the pic.

"I’m not sure how this started, but it’s a fun tradition for our family!” Anna continued.

"Our family started a tradition of getting a photo of our kids in front of our RV when we travel," the mother of six wrote.

"I guess you could say it’s a modern take on the timeless tradition of writing on a door frame as a growth chart for the kiddos I’m not sure how this it started, but it’s a fun tradition for our family! What are some 'traveling traditions' in your family? I would love to hear!!!" Anna concluded.

She captioned the pic "#littleduggars #roadtrip."

Though several fans wondered if Josh and Anna are able to afford a road trip, most just shared travel traditions of their own.

"We buy a refrigerator magnet for each place we visit," one follower wrote.

"We buy a Christmas ornament from everywhere we travel to and then at Christmastime reminisce on each trip," another added.

"You should share all of the rv pictures so we can see how much they’ve grown," a third chimed in.

It's interesting that Anna made no mention of the destination or even the road trip itself.

It's possible that the Duggars are skipping this year's trip, but Anna wanted to keep the tradition alive, anyway.

Speaking of traditions, Anna has posted a pic of daughter Maryella every month since the girl was born, and this month was no exception.

Again, there's no mention of recent hardships, just a firm focus on the kids and their health and happiness.

Anna seems to be sending the message that no matter what challenges she faces as a result of her marriage, life will go on.