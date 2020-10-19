Amy Duggar Shuts Down Troll Who Told Her to Have More Kids: Here Goes My Rant!

Amy Duggar is absolutely disgusted right now.

And for good reason.

On Sunday, Jim Bob and Michelle's niece penned a lengthy Instagram post in response to a direct message some total stranger sent her, which expressed disappointment and outrage that Amy had only given birth to one child.

The nerve she must have for doing, right?!?

“Hello Amy I would just like to say your a good mom but aren’t you a little behind some other famous people who are having 4 babies by the time they are 20?” the troll wrote, as you can see below.

“You only have one. He’s so cute. I think your body is fine to have more. I like you tou have a fun life but don’t be selfish with your life. Pick up the pace you should have been pregnant again like yesterday.

"Ok gurl well if you need help losing weight I can help you. Just dm.. so much love.”

Just, uhh... wow, right?

Yes, Amy only has a son named Daxton, who she and husband Dillon welcomed in October 2019.

But Amy is well-known for NOT adhering to her family's conservative procreation code, having freely admitted she's estranged from the Duggars.

And also: WHO THE HECK CARES WHAT AMY DOES WITH HER BODY OR HER FAMILY? HOW IS THIS ANYONE'S BUSINESS?

Duggar wrote in response that she tried "so hard" to ignore the comment, but...

“I think what really got to me was the fact that this total stranger apparently knows my body so well!?

"I'm flabbergasted that someone would have the audacity to type these words to anyone!!

"I mean. Who in their right mind says ‘I think your body is ready to pop out more kids’ to a total stranger?!"

That's a wonderful question.

Amy then asked if followers were "ready" for her "rant," before continuing as follows:

My body has been through alot and it gave me the sweetest boy ever. Yes of course it was worth it. But I still need to heal. C- sections are no joke and vertigo is/ was very hard on me.

I still get dizzy sometimes but I'm getting stronger everyday.

As recently as this past July, Amy opened up about all her body has gone through in the wake of giving birth and having surgery.

She explains here, though, that it's not just a physical thing, either, her reason for going slow when it comes to family expansion.

Also. I AM TIRED. Anyone else!? This pandemic has been so rough on so many people and my business has taken a hit just like so many others. I need to be on my A game. I need to give it my all .

I need to stay creative and focus on 3130. Children are such a blessing, but I can't imagine being pregnant again right now.

I'd be unmotivated, emotional, stressed out and not in a good head space and that's ok to admit.

Amazing and admirable honesty, right?

I'm a very hands on mom, and I also want to give my son my full attention, Duggar continued.

This toddler stage is so amazing and I don't want to miss a thing! A women's body is not a factory!! Yes our bodies can do miraculous things! But I hate that phrase" pop out" umm. No. It's WORK.

And our bodies go through alot!

We'd jump in to add our thoughts, but there's literally nothing we could say that's any better than this. Duggar is on a roll.

She went on to note that she's an only child and turned out "fine" and:

Honestly we are teetering on that idea. Some women are designed not to have large families. I am one of them. Too much noise, chaos , it's just not for me. But kudos to those mama's who do! God gave you super human strength

Deep down even though in a way it terrifies me I'd love to foster or adopt.

It's exhausting always being compared to other people. I'm in my thirties now, away from that show and I'm so over it. It just has to stop.

This, for the record, was the only time Amy even references her famous relatives, when citing "that show," Counting On.

Duggar rarely talks about her aunt and uncle or any of her cousins, but she does make pointed comments here and there.

She isn't close to any of them, but she harbors no ill will and is simply happy on her own with Dillon and Daxton.

In conclusion here, Amy got cut off by Instagram, but then jumped back to conclude...

Being compared to makes me feel like what I do in this world is not good enough. Which is a complete lie from the Enemy!!

Also. Lets talk about when your pregnant all of the hormonal changes if your married or in a relationship that changes alot especially in the bedroom! Everything hurts, our hips widen and our bodies go through so much change , so give your body rest!

Also for those who can't have kids who are always being judged because they think something is " wrong" with you . I see you. I have been judged since my teens and it's so hard.

To the women who just decide motherhood isn't for them. Rock on too! Let's just stop the comparison game! Much love!! And for those that read all of this..thank you!

Now go outside or something and take a break from social media!. I'm putting my phone down and spending time with my 1 child!!