Amber Rose: Kanye West Has Been Bullying Me For 10 Years!

It's tough to describe the extent to which Kanye West's popularity has plumetted over the past year.

Although we think the fact that he's currently the least well-liked presidential candidate should tell you just about all you need to know.

Kanye has always been "brash" or "bold" or whatever BS-y term his defenders have used to describe him, but in recent months, he's come off like more and more of a bully, and his behavior is causing even his most ardent fans to back away.

A recent turning point came when Kanye accused Kim Kardashian of cheating on him during one of his infamous social media meltdowns.

During this same tirade, West attacked Kris Jenner as a white supremacist and slut-shamed Kylie Jenner for posing in Playboy.

For casual fans of the rapper, this all might have come as a shock.

But those who have been following Kanye's career closely know that he has a long history of making abusive comments toward women.

And now, one of his longest-suffering targets is speaking out.

Long before he married Kim, West dated model Amber Rose for several years.

In an infamous 2015 interview, Kanye slut-shamed Rose and claimed that Kim initially didn't want him because of his association with such a promiscuous woman.

“It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose — I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim [Kardashian],” he said at the time.

Rose has mostly endured Kanye's abuse quietly, but she spoke out on her own behalf during a recent interview on the No Jumper podcast.

“I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers?” Amber said.

"You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?” she continued.

“Even if someone is picking on me, which he has for 10 years. He has picked on me; he has bullied me for 10 years.”

Rose claimed that Kanye referred to her as a "prostitute" at one of his campaign rallies as recently as this past summer.

“I’m happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids,” she continued.

“10 years later, just leave me alone,”

Amber went on to say that she's happy to forgive Kanye's past misconduct, provided he stops insulting her.

“Obviously he comes up in interviews because he’s a big part of why I’m famous," she said.

"I try to give interviews and not shy away, but at the same time, it’s like ‘bro leave me alone.'"

These days, Rose is in a relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards.

She welcomed her second child in October of last year.

Other than being bullied by one of the most famous men in the world, it sounds like she has a pretty nice life!