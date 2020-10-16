Amber Portwood Flashes Curves to Silence Trolls: All Women are Beautiful!

Months of near-silence has left fans wondering where Amber Portwood is these days and what she's up to.

Right now, what she's "up to" is silencing body-shamers by flaunting her curves.

"I enjoy and embrace all my curves," Amber Portwood writes in one of the Snapchat messages that she sent to her fans and followers.

"And," the snap that she shared this week continues, "[I] want everyone to feel the same way."

"We are beautiful and curvy!" she joyfully declares.

"Goodnight everyone," Amber wrote on another message.

"All women are beautiful," she expressed in a hashtag.

These images were all accompanied by photos of Amber thirst trapping her followers in a flattering robe that showed off her skin and curves.

“I’m going to say this nicely…" Amber told her followers in another statement.

"And yes," she acknowledged. "I am showing off a little bit of my curves."

And why shouldn't she?

Amber is addressing the topic "because a woman wanted to call me 'fat' and other things.”

“I don’t believe that as women, we should be talking about our bodies," she added.

It seems like she is not just addressing criticism, but commentary about bodies altogether? Perhaps she means that they shouldn't be obsessing or critiquing.

"If you’re skinny, fat, too tall, too short… whatever it may be, this is me," Amber noted.

“Love, hate me, whatever you want to do," she added, "this is me."

Being cruel about a person's flesh prison is never okay, even if you think that they're a terrible person.

"Love each other," Amber encouraged her fans and followers.

She added as a reminder that "we’re going through a lot right now.”

The whole world is going through a lot right now.

In March, Amber revealed that she had lost a dramatic 35 pounds in just three months because of the stress of going through a "dark period."

"Good morning to absolutely every beautiful human being out there!" Amber wrote back in June, showing that she was feeling much more positive.

"Gained 10 lbs," Amber revealed, "and feeling a lot better!"

"Working on myself harder than ever," she affirmed.

"Much improvement and progress," she stated, "but more to come."

"Let's be healthy my #mentalhealthcommunity we got this as long as we keep growing!" she raved. "Education is key!"

We are all about the body positivity that Amber has been serving up.

However, many within the mental health community are nothing short of alarmed by the way that Amber sometimes seems to use things like her mental health as a shield against criticism.

Being late or having a messy room can be excused by mental illness. Domestic violence cannot, and one of the reasons that Amber has so many critics is that she has been arrested more than once for abuse.

It has been over a year since Amber was arrested for assaulting Andrew Glennon, something for which she later pleaded guilty almost one year ago.

This was not her first offense, and this sort of thing doesn't usually go away anyway. Fans who are not in denial about her charges worry that she will never be the person they want her to be.

The body positivity is nice, but there's more to being a good person than loving your flesh prison.