Who Is Leah Messer Dating Now?

If you're a Teen Mom 2 fan, we probably don't need to tell you that Leah Messer has had a difficult life.

Leah's memoir shed light on her traumatic childhood and adolescence, and helped to explain of the behaviors Leah for which Messer has been mocked or criticized during her time on the show.

For example, Leah seems to rush headlong into relationships without thinking of her future or paying attention to possible red flags.

But that approach is fairly common among people who people who lacked a stable home life growing up.

Not only is Leah looking for something she never had, she also wants her three daughters to have the stable upbringing she lacked.

Unfortunately, she hasn't been terribly successful when it comes to marriage or long-term relationships.

Messer was divorced twice before she reached the age of 23.

First, she married Corey Simms, the father of her twin girls.

About a year after that split was finalized, she tied the knot with Jeremy Calvert, with whom she welcomed her youngest daughter, 7-year-old Adalynn.

Both marriages were short-lived, and they ended under very different circumstances.

Leah was accused of cheating on Corey with her ex-boyfriend Robbie Kidd.

Her split from Jeremy was a more gradual affair, which stemmed largely from her lack of responsibility, particularly with regard to finances.

(Jeremy accused Leah of being wildly generous with relatives who never supportive of her, including her father, whom she reportedly gave $40,000 as a gift.)

Obviously, Leah was not 100 percent to blame for the end of either marriage, but she's aware of the role she played in both breakups, and the problems to which she could have been more attentive.

Anyone who watches the show can attest to the fact that Leah appears to be on an upward trajectory.

Messer says she's learned her lesson about infidelity, and it seems she's worked on improving boundaries with the more opportunistic members of her family.

So is Leah ready to re-enter the dating pool? Well, yes and no.

"I'm dating a bunch of people, doing my thing, living my best life and if the right one comes along, fantastic," Leah told Us Weekly in a recent interview.

"I am perfectly content with the way it is now," she added.

So it sounds like Leah isn't depriving herself, but isn't rushing right back into another serious relationship either.

It also sounds like she may have finally struck the right balance.

Of course, what fans really want to hear is that Leah is back together with Jeremy.

Addie's parents have been very flirtatious in the years since their split, and they hooked up while they were both in New York for a recent Teen Mom 2 reunion show.

So is there a chance of the exes giving their marriage a second chance?

Well, Leah's not closing the door on that possibility entirely, but it sounds like she won't be going down that road anytime soon.

"Jeremy is a great, great guy. We're great friends, but any more than that, it doesn't align with my life," Leah told Us.

"I don't know what he's thinking, but we are perfectly happy the way things are."

It seems that Leah is currently content to date casually and devote most of her time to her three girls.

As much as her fans might want to see her back with Jeremy, they're probably happy as long as she's happy.