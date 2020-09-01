Usher Raymond: Expecting First Baby with Jenn Goicoechea!

Usher has a very good reason to dance a jig and sing a very happy tune right now:

He's gonna be a father!

Again!

“They are thrilled and very excited," an insider close to the artist and hisi girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, tells Us Weekly.

For those who require visual proof, meanwhile, the couple were spotted in Los Angeles this week, outside a production studio... Goicoechea’s baby bump on full and gorgeous display.

The Grammy Award winner is known for getting down both on the dance floor and also between the sheets.

With a number of women.

The 41-year olld previously welcomed two sons with his then-wife, Tameka Foster: Usher, 12, and Naviyd, 11.

After splitting from the stylist, in 2009, the very sexy singer went on to marry Grace Miguel.

"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," they said upon their divorce two years ago.

"We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.

"The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

Goicoechea, for her part, works as a record executive -- and the two have been together since 2019.

Following the birth of his first son, Raymond told People Magazine that he hopes one day he wants to grow up to be like him.

“Now I represent what he is to become,” he explained taking parenthood very seriously.

Discussing his relationship with his own dad, the singer said the most important thing for a father is to be “supportive of your child’s growth.”

Appearing on VH1’s Behind the Music in 2010, singer also credited his children with providing that spark he needs in life.

“They make me want to get up and live,” he shared, adding that all of his accomplishments have been great but being a father is “real life.

Also, when the occasional actor celebrated both of his boys’ birthdays in 2018, he included fatherly advice in his Instagram captions.

“I can remember when I turned 11 (forever ago),” he wrote in a November tribute to his youngest son.

“It was the beginning of me understanding that I had begun to grow up and that I needed to care about somethin’ …

"Bad breath, hygiene, the use of deodorant, a career, other people, how I treated them and what mattered at least to me.”

He went on to address Usher V the following month:

“One thing everybody looks for, everybody can appreciate and everybody needs from time to time. You are that for me, and then some.

"You remind me so much of myself, within that phase of my life. Where I wanted everybody to be happy.

'You can’t make everybody happy, but what you can do is be happy yourself. No matter what it may look like, you can always make it better with your intentions.”

Congratulations to Usher and Jenn Goicoechea!