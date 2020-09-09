Tori Roloff Marvels Over Instagram Milestone, Vows to Use Platform for Good

Tori Roloff can't f-cking believe it.

Granted, she isn't using that language.

But this is very much the sentiment the Little People, Big World star just expressed on Instagram... after achieving a rather impressive milestone on this social media website.

1.5 million followers.

That's what Tori wrote on her official account this week in honor of, well, surpassing the 1.5 million-follower mark.

"1.5 million of you choose to hang out with me daily," she continued.

"Sometimes I seriously can’t even wrap my brain around that. I have been given such a gift to be able to reach so many people on this platform and it’s something I don’t take lightly."

What makes Tori's achievement all the more remarkable is that she's accomplished it without resorting to anything scandalous or salacious.

Go ahead and scroll through her feed.

You'll see lots and lots and lots of adorable children and some romantic ones with her husband... and none at all with Tori in any scantily-clad outfits.

Tori is really just a regular woman who has frequently taken the time to make note of how fortunate she is, both in terms of a happy, healthy family and also of having a following that is beyond her wildest dreams.

"Thank you so much to all of you for choosing to support my family on our journey," she continued in this latest post.

"Thank you for laughing with me and remembering to enjoy the little things.

"Thank you for helping me spread light in this world and trying consistently to do better."

Tori, of course, is married to Zach and is the mother of a son named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah.

She concluded her post as follows:

Thank you for not taking yourself so seriously and remembering others have their own experiences.

Thank you for following along friends! I wouldn’t be here without the support of all of you.

I pray I can continue to be a platform of good and use what y’all have given me to make this world a little bit better!!

As we mentioned, Tori rarely challenges critics and takes the bait from anyone on social media.

She always comes across as calm, cool and collected.

But Roloff lost it just a tiny bit in July in response to what she viewed as some trolliing by some annoying parent-shamers.

"I am not responsible for teaching the world anything about dwarfism or a pandemic or any other global issue," Tori wrote to open a lengthy caption, adding at the time:

"However, it is my privilege to have a platform where I can share information on things I find important like dwarfism or a pandemic or other global issues."

The mother of two seemed to get this off her chest in response to someone asking online whether Jackson was doing okay after seeing a photo of him and his parents.

"I did not chose to be in the public eye," she continued two months ago. "I fell in love and I chose my husband then and I choose him every day since.

"This all comes along with him and our family and I feel like I’ve done a damn good job of being the best I can be.

"I don’t owe you anything. You don’t own me. You can’t manipulate me. This is my instagram and I can choose what I want to share.

"If this doesn’t sit well with you... I’m sorry. It’s not my job to change your mind."

Tori and her loved ones will return with new episodes of Little People, Big World on September 27.

We can't wait to see her back in precious action!