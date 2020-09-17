Tori Roloff Breaks Down in Tears Over Baby Lilah's Health Woes

by at .  Updated at .

While the Amy vs Matt drama took center stage in this season's Little People, Big World teaser, that wasn't all.

The trailer shows Tori Roloff break down into tears over medical fears about baby Lilah. What condition does she have?

Tori Roloff is Seriously Worried

"It seems like she's in pain," a worried Tori Roloff describes of her young daughter, baby Lilah Roloff.

She is seated at the table speaking to her husband, Zach, about their little girl.

While babies may cry because they are uncomfortable, hungry, or need to be changed, Tori fears that Lilah has something more serious.

Lilah Roloff Cries in Discomfort

"The last couple of days," Tori shares in a voiceover, "Lilah hasn't been feeling very well."

"And today," the concerned mom continues, "she woke up pretty bad."

Tori has been piecing together the symptoms and has come to a worrisome conclusion.

Tori Roloff Tears Up With Concern

"These are symptoms that babies have when they have hydrocephalus," Tori points out, presumably after listing signs that she has seen in Lilah.

Zach is kind enough to give a simplified explanation of hydrocephalus while speaking to the camera, calling it "fluid build-up in the head."

He is correct. The name literally means "water head," so its meaning was not a huge mystery.

Zach Roloff Explains Hydrocephalus

The simplest cause of the buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain would be a birth defect, though others can develop hydrocephalus later in life.

The swelling can cause a number of symptoms, including painful swelling and even a rapid increase in head size.

Upon diagnosis, treatment often takes the form of a shunt, which drains the excess fluid. Many people with these shunts go on to lead normal lives.

Lilah Roloff Sleeps Peacefully

About one or two out of every 1,000 newborns have hydrocephalus.

Tori accurately says: "If that's what it is, things could go really scary, really quickly."

And she explains that she doesn't want to put off discovering what ails Lilah.

Tori Roloff Cries as Amy Roloff Comforts Her

Through tears, Tori says: "I just don't want to have to go to the emergency room at 5AM and we have to go to the emergency room."

To be clear, Tori is not complaining about how inconvenient of a time for an ER visit 5AM would be.

Rather, she clearly hopes to be proactive and get Lilah diagnosed and, if necessary, treated before the situation becomes an emergency.

Tori Roloff - I don't know why I'm so emotional

At one point during this conversation, Tori covers her face with her hand as she breaks down into sobs.

"I don't know why I'm so emotional," she confesses.

Her mother-in-law, Amy, embraces her in a hug of comfort and emotional support.

Amy Roloff Hugs Tori Roloff

There is no actual mystery as to why Tori is in tears over this.

Having a child who is in obvious pain and there is nothing that you can do about it yourself is heartbreaking.

Contemplating that your newborn might have to undergo major surgery is a horror, as many parents know all too well.

Zach Roloff and Jackson Roloff Listen Quietly

Jackson joins his parents and grandmother at the table.

He may not know what hydrocephalus means -- Jackson is a bright young 3-year-old, but we imagine that his knowledge of Greek is limited.

But there is no doubt that he can understand the tension of the conversation if not the entirety of the subject being discussed.

Little People, Big World Preview Teases MORE Amy-Matt Drama, Danger for Lilah and More!

You can watch that clip and more in this trailer. 

Little People, Big World returns to TLC on September 29.

Fans are anxious to see their beloved Roloffs again, just in time for pumpkin season.

Audrey Roloff: Inside Her History of Ugly Family Feuds!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Tori Roloff

Tori Roloff Photos

Amy Roloff Hugs Tori Roloff
Tori Roloff Cries as Amy Roloff Comforts Her
Tori Roloff Tears Up With Concern
Tori Roloff is Seriously Worried
Tori Roloff and Hubby
Tori Roloff and Caryn

Tori Roloff Videos

Tori Roloff Gets Real About Dwarfism, Shares Concern Over Daughter
Tori Roloff Gets Real About Dwarfism, Shares Concern Over Daughter
Tori Roloff Gets Rushed to Hospital in Intense Little People, Big World Clip
Tori Roloff Gets Rushed to Hospital in Intense Little People, Big World Clip
Tori and Zach Roloff Learn Baby Lilah is a Dwarf on Little People, Big World
Tori and Zach Roloff Learn Baby Lilah is a Dwarf on Little People, Big World