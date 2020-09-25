The Bachelor Season 25: Filming is Underway!

by at .

The journey has begun for Matt James.

Or, to be more specific, the historic journey has begun for Matt James.

Matt James and a Pal

On Thursday, the first-ever The Bachelor lead announced via Twitter that followers won't be hearing from him again for about 60 days. 

How come?

Because he's off to film Season 25!

"See y'all in 2 months," the 27-year-old wrote very simply on social media.

Matt James and Tyler

Prior to his departure, James gave a shoutout on his Instagram Story to his very close friend and roommate Tyler Cameron, who was also the runner-up of season 15 of The Bachelorette last year and who then dated star Hannah Brown for a bit.

"What a crazy 6 months, I love you brother, wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you an your mama... (Oh & I'll be back, with a plus one)," he wrote alongside a picture of the pals.

In June, James was announced as The Bachelor, making him franchise's first Black male lead.

He was originally cast to compete for Clare Crawley's heart on her season of The Bachelorette.

Matt James and Tyler Cameron on Instagram

He also rose to a level of viral fame this spring when he quarantined for a few weeks with Cameron, Brown and others in Florida.

Photos of this group dancing, partying and just hanging out often went online in the early days of COVID-19 in America.

Ahead of Hannah's 26th birthday this week, James closed out his Bachelor-related farewell with the following image and message:

"Last but CERTAINLY not least...happy (early) Birthday Breezy @hannahbrown."

Matt James, Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron in Florida

Appearing opposite Chris Harrison in July on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons—Ever!, James said of his selection by ABC:

"I've heard from a lot of my Black friends that aren't Bachelor Nation faithful that are excited about me and honored by the position I'm in.

That same month, James opened up about being the first Black star and how he responded to the news.

"My first reaction was, does this mean I don't get to meet Clare? Because I was looking forward to meeting her," he explained on Good Morning America.

"I had set aside all this time, we had gone out to California and then called back with quarantine. So, I'm super excited for her and her season, but I'm looking forward to meeting her eventually."

Matt James on Zoom

Crawley, of course, debuts as The Bachelorette on October 13.

No premiere date has yet been set for The Bachelor Season 25, although it usually premieres in January and it appears here as if the network is planning to kick off James' run some time in early 2021.

We've been scouring the Internet for The Bachelor spoilers in the wake of this pandemic, trying to learn how shooting will differ compared to past seasons due to the coronavirus.

But there isn't a ton of information out there yet.

Matt James as The Bachelor

Upon confirming James as The Bachelor this summer, Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said the following:

"Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of Clare's season.

"When filming couldn't move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor."

Matt James, Tyler Cameron Shirtless

She concluded at the time:

We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience.

This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise.

We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.

The Hottest Bachelor Stars in History: Where Will Matt James Rank??
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Bachelor

The Bachelor Photos

Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Engaged
Hannah Ann and Peter Weber
Pete Weber and Madison Prewett
Madi Prewett and Peter Weber
MATT J.
Eff You, Peter

The Bachelor Quotes

Thereâ€™s still a lot of growing to do in our relationship. We will not tie the knot until I am mentally and physically prepared as well as Matt.

Shayne Lamas

It was a fairytale proposal like Iâ€™ve always dreamed about. I forgot that there [were] cameras around. In that moment, it was just Matt and I and it was the most amazing moment of my entire life.

Shayne Lamas [on proposal by Matt Grant]

The Bachelor Videos

Bachelor Nation Week in Review
Bachelor Nation Week in Review
Hannah Ann Sluss on Peter Weber Railing Kelley Flanagan: This is What He Does!
Hannah Ann Sluss on Peter Weber Railing Kelley Flanagan: This is What He Does!
The Bachelor Finale Trailer: She is Back! Peter is Bawling!
The Bachelor Finale Trailer: She is Back! Peter is Bawling!