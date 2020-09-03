Teresa & Joe Giuidice Finalize Divorce: It's Officially Over!

Well, it's the end of an era in the Garden State.

No, Bruce Springsteen hasn't dissolved the E Street Band -- but one of Jersey's most famously dysfunctional couples has finally, officially called it quits.

We're talking, of course, about Teresa and Joe Giudice, the couple who gained fame from Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey, and then gained infamy from the tax fraud case that landed them both behind bars and got Joe deported to Italy.

Following a very lengthy process -- international divorces tend to get complicated -- Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce this week.

While the news is certainly sad, especially since the Giudices have four daughters together, fans are celebrating a new start for Joe and Teresa following several years of seemingly endless turmoil and scandal.

News of the divorce was confirmed by Vikki Ziegler, a New Jersey divorce attorney and mediator who worked with the Giudices to reach agreeable terms.

"I am so proud of Joe and Teresa for working together and resolving all of their matrimonial issues through the mediation process," Ziegler said in a statement issued to Entertainment Tonight.

"Despite the pandemic and difficulty of Joe residing in Italy full time, with the use of technology, the couple was able to work together for the best interests of their children to come to terms on all open topics relative to their marriage," she continued.

"Today Joe and Teresa have demonstrated that they can co-parent despite their marital differences and have a successful relationship in order to raise these beautiful children and show that they can still love and honor one another even if they’re no longer married.”

The Giudices have been living in separate countries since Joe was released from prison in October of 2018.

He was immediately turned over to ICE custody, and he unsuccessfully appealed his deportation ruling while being detained by the agency.

Prior to that, Joe and Teresa served their sentences back-to-back, rather than concurrently, so that one of them was always at home to care for their daughters.

In other words, they're both quite accustomed to life on their own.

"Teresa has been living the life of a single mother ever since Joe was incarcerated," a source told ET when the couple officially separated in December 2019.

"She has dedicated herself to her children, her career and has focused only on that," the insider added.

"She always knew there was a possibility that Joe would get deported but it all happened so fast after his release."

The source indicated that Teresa knew from the start that there was a chance her marriage would not survive the tax fraud scandal.

"Teresa is very realistic about the past," the insider continued.

"She has known for a while that things weren’t going to work out between them. Their marriage had been through far too much for them to start over. She's ready for a new start for 2020."

And it seems the mother of four is eager to make up for lost time.

Teresa is rumored to be dating Anthony DeLorenzo, and the mansion she once shared with Joe is officially up for sale.

According to a new report from the New York Post, the 10,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom estate in Towaco, New Jersey has been listed for $2.5 million.

On a recent episode of RHONJ, Teresa explained that she's been "paying off restitution" to the federal for several years, and that she now has "extra money" for the first time in a very long time.

Selling the house seems to be a way to further stabilize her financial situation.

Teresa and Joe were both convicted of tax fraud in 2014 -- she was sentenced to 15 months behind bars, he got 41 months.

Teresa served her sentence first, and Joe -- who was born in Italy and never became an American citizen -- was not permitted to return home after being released from his.

These days, the Giudices' situation is beginning to look a bit more stable.

Teresa has returned to the reality show that made her famous, and though Joe is stuck in Italy, he has found work as the host of a YouTube home restoration show.

The couple's eldest daughter Gia is attending Rutgers, and all four girls have been to Italy to visit their father.

What happened to Teresa and Joe's marriage is undeniably sad, but it seems both parties own up to the role they played in making the situation worse.

Hopefully, Joe will someday be able to return to the US, so that he can live near his daughters.

In the meantime, it appears as though he and Teresa will both be focusing their energy on the difficult act of moving on.

We wish them all the best.