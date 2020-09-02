Teen Mom 2 Returns! And Leah Messer's Exes Go at It!

DING! DING! DING!

It was totally on Tuesday evening with the return of Teen Mom 2, as this beloved MTV franchise kicked off a new season by highlighting a simmering feud between two cast members.

Except: Neither was one of the women.

Indeed, Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms stepped into the spotlight on the premiere of Season 10, following the pair's intense exchange on stage at the Season 9 reunion.

Back then, Jeremy trashed Corey for failing to be there for his daughter, Ali, who suffers from muscular dystrophy.

He was particularly angry that Simms never attended Ali's doctor appointments.

"I don't give a f--k if its a two minute appointment, at least show your presence for your child," he yelled, adding that Simms has no excuse.

"Corey has a f--king great schedule, he works at home and he can take off whenever the f--k he wants to."

The new season picked up immediately after this reunion taping, as Messer said Jeremy's concerns place her "in a tough spot." She didn't plan on bringing them up to Corey.

While Leah continued to defend Corey -- explaining they had an arrangement that worked for them and their schedules and she didn't wanna rock any boats -- her friends were squarely on Team Jeremy.

Messer, at one point, also admitted she disdains "confrontation."

Somehow, in some way, Calvert said on air that he believed the reunion was "terrific," but Leah felt terrible for Corey.

She was sad he didn't get to share his side of the story, not even a little bit.

Viewers, though, saw Corey's reaction at the time when he angrily tweeted:

"And for Mr. Dad of the year to run his mouth about not going to doctors appointments ... how many have you been to there big guy?"

Calvert told Messer he thought the Tweets were "funny," but she, of course, didn't see things the same way.

"It's not funny," she told him. "I just want to do what's best for the kids. It's not that you're wrong, but that's what's been routine for us. That's what works for us."

Viewers later witnessed Corey react to the situation with his friends, saying the "drama train" came and ran "plum over us" thanks to Jeremy's remarks.

Seriously, one always must be on the lookout for the drama train when a part of the Teen Mom universe.

"I was upset at what was said, but also at the fact I didn't have the opportunity to explain or defend myself," Calveret said.

"It just overtook my emotions. It made it look like I didn't go to the doctors because I don't care.

I didn't know that he knew what my time off was. Son of a bitch, you don't talk about my shit, is what I feel. It came from left field."

The premiere concluded with Leah receiving input from the only person who really matters in all this nonsense: Ali.

"Do you want daddy to come to more of your appointments?" she asked her daughter, who said, yes, absolutely she did.

Prior to this Teen Mom 2 episode, Messer said her exes never, ever talk.

She also reiterated that her daughter needs to be the focus at all times, by all parties involved.

"Her opinion is the only opinion that matters when it comes down to who she wants at her appointments and who she feels more comfortable at her appointments," Leah told TooFab this summer, addiing:

"Definitely communication has been better with her being able to communicate that and also to learn that she's not going to hurt either parents' feelings by saying something.

"Our feelings don't matter when it comes down to your health and your well-being.

"I'm definitely grateful that it opened that line of communication up not just for me and her father but for her and her father."