Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend Files Restraining Order Following Singer's Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, has reportedly filed a restraining order against the reality star and veteran singer.

This would be notable under any condition.

But it's especially notable in this situation because Braxton tried to kill herself this summer, only for Adefso to call 911 and allegedly help save her life.

According to The Blast, Adefeso has asked a judge for an order of protection against Braxton, citing domestic violence in the official legal documents.

Yikes, right?

On July 16, Braxton was found unresponsive by Adefeso in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Shortly after the news broke, the 911 call made by Adefeso was made public.

While speaking to the operator, Adefeso brought up Braxton's dissatisfaction with WeTV for how the network had been portraying her and her family members on various reality shows.

It seemed like an extremely odd thing to be noted on a call about Braxton having attempted suicide.

On July 30, meanwhile, Braxton broke her silence, explaining on social media that she nearly took her liife after suffering "pain" for the past decade-plus while working in the entertainment industry.

"Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight,” she said in a lengthy and emotional statement.

"The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental."

A former Celebrity Big Brother winner, Braxton added she is trying to learn to "grow through" her pain "instead of looking for an escape" -- and will be seeking treatment to be the best parent to her son.

She wrote:

"I'm on an irreversible path to healing, I am taking my time.

"It is of the upmost importance that I find my happy and my health, through professional treatment, for sake of my whole heart, Logan, who I forgot in my moment of distress and desperation."

We can't verify Adefso's apparent domestic violence accusation of course.

Nor do we know any of the details behind it.

Just last month, however, Braxton publicly thanked Adefeso on Instagram for saving her life after her suicide attempt.

“I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy,” she wrote in the since-deleted post.

“Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back."

In a subsequent comment, Adefeso emphasized his love for Braxton and her son seven-year-old son Logan, whom she shares with ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

“I love you. You love me. We love Logan. Together forever,” he wrote, adding numerous heart emojis as well as a diamond ring.

In light of what transpired, the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! has also been pushed back to September.

But it remains unclear whether it will air or not.

"Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being," a network statement read in July.

"Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! until September 10.

"This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career."