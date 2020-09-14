Tamar Braxton's Ex Claims Singer Threatened to "Send Goons" to Kill Him

According to various reports, David Adefeso helped save the life of Tamar Braxton in July.

The artist's boyfriend was the person who found Braxton unconscious in a Los Angeles hotel room and called 911 get her the assistance she needed.

Now, however, Adefeso is claiming in disturbing legal documents that his estranged girlfriend actually threatened to end his life not long after this scary incident took place.

Last week, Adefeso was granted a restraining order against Braxton.

She must stay at least 100 yards away from her ex-lover, his job and even his car.

According to the documents, which were obtained by TMZ, Braxton recently attacked him while he was driving this Rolls-Royce, punching him in the neck and causing him to crash.

We don't know the exact date on which this supposedly transpired.

David says he eventually parked this car, only for Tamar to begin trashing it ... allegedly smashing the camera and rearview mirror.

He claims he suffered bruising to his neck and shoulder area, along with the damage to his expensive vehicle.

Adefeso explains that this attack prompted the couple to split -- and that Braxton has since been threatening to have him murdered.

In the submitted documents, he says Tamar told him her ex-husband wanted to "send goons" to kill him six months ago, but she stopped it.

Now, though, she's threatening to let those "goons" loose.

This is what caused Adefso to file for the order of protection.

This development comes on the heels of Adefso and Braxton both trashing WeTV shortly after Braxton's suicide attempt, taking issue with the network for how it edited Tamar's reality shows.

Braxton even came out and basically blamed the network for making her suicidal.

“I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family," Braxton said this summer in a lengthy statement, dragging executives for revealing that she had been sexually assaulted as a child and adding:

“You broke me that day and I considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt!”

Tamar’s new WEtv show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, actually premiered on Thursday, after having been pushed back from late July, due to Tamar’s suicide attempt.

It was taped many months ago and the premiere actually focused on Braxton suggesting to her then-boyfriend that they abstain from sex for 45 days.

During the episode, Tamar sang David’s praises, stating that being with him has helped her recover from her divorce from her former husband.

“Sometimes you can get with people and they bring out the worst in you, and sometimes you can date people and they bring out the best in you, and sometimes you can date people to help you see who you are and how you need to change for the better,” Braxton said.

“And he’s definitely been B) and C).”

That was then, however.

A lot has clearly changed since.