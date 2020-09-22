Supergirl: Coming to an End After Season 6!

Supergirl will soon fly someplace far, far away from television fans.

But any time too soon at least.

The CW announced on Tuesday that the beloved drama will come to an end after the upcoming sixth season.

It's unclear at this juncture whether the network yanked the plug or producers decided to move on from the series -- but Supergirl will soon begin production on the final 20 episodes of what has been an enjoyable run.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," star Melissa Benoist wrote in an Instagram post after the news broke.

Along with Benoist, the show stars Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Andrea Brooks, Azie Tesfai, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and David Harewood. Previous stars included Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan, Chris Wood, Floriana Lima, Odette Annable and Calista Flockhart.

Continued Benoist in her message:

"Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too.

"She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better.

"She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful."

Supergirl‘s first season, which debuted in October 2015 on CBS, averaged 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers).

Upon being switched to The CW for Season 2, it slipped to a 2.4 million/0.7, which was expected with the change of networks.

For Season 5?

The show fell to 840,000 total viewers and a 0.22 demo rating, down a full 30 percent from Season 4.

Wrote Benoist of portraying Supergirl:

The actress also sounds confident about how the series will wrap up in 2021, concluding:

I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store.

I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.

The only returning CW series set to premiere this fall is Supernatural, as networks continue to adjust to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Supergirl will return for its sixth and final season some time next year.

Will you miss it?