Stevie Lee, Wrestler and American Horror Story Star, Dead at 54

Stevie Lee, a professional wrestler who also played a role on MTV's Jackass, died at his home on Wednesday morning.

He was 54 years old.

Lee's family confirmed the news Thursday on a GoFundMe page, revealing that the athlete "unexpectedly passed away" and writing on the aforementioned fundraising website:

"He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim and wife Steph left to take care of final arrangements."

Lee was known as "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf" inside the ring, which explains the following part of this GoFundMe tribute:

Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call.

Lee started his wrestling career on the series NWA: Total Nonstop Action in 2002.

He also created the Half-Pint Brawlers organization... which earned its own reality series, Half-Pint Brawlers, on Spike TV in 2010, according to Deadline and other outlets.

Appearing as himself in Johnny Knoxville’s 2010 movie Jackass 3D, Lee was cast as a Munchkin in Sam Raimi’s 2013 James Franco-fronted Oz The Great And Powerful.

A year later, he appeared in an episode of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Impact Wrestling, formerly known as TNA, paid tribute to the late star on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as 'Puppet The Pyscho Dwarf' in the early days of TNA.

"We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family."

As you can see above, wrestler Frankie Kazarian also honored Lee on social media

"RIP Stevie Lee aka Puppet the Psycho Dwarf. I'll never forget the crazy tour of the UK we shared and the fun we all had," he wrote.

"Godspeed my friend."

We'll update this story with more on the passing of Stevie Lee when the information becomes available.

We send our condolences to his friends, family members and loved ones.

May the wrestler and actor rest in peace.