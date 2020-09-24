Sofia Richie's Family Begs Her Not to Get Back Together With Scott Disick!

When Scott Disick and Sofia Richie finally, officially broke up back in August, no one was very surprised.

After all, these two had parted ways on a temporary basis many times over the course of their three years together, and their final split came on the heels of a summer in which Scott seemed to be constantly flirting with Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children.

At first, some fans expected that Scott and Kourtney would get back together, but now, that seems unlikely to happen.

(Though the two have not ruled out the possibility of having a fourth child together.)

So the door is open for a development that family, friends, and fans have feared:

We're talking, of course, about a Scott and Sofia reconciliation.

An insider recently told In Touch that the former couple has been communicating regularly, and "it’s hard for them to be apart right now.”

“They were with each other 24/7 at the end of their relationship and now, it’s just weird to watch each other do different things on social media,” adds the source.

“But they’re both being mature about it and know it’s for the best.”

The insider adds that Kourtney was a major reason Sofia and Scott called it quits.

"They were very happy together but Sofia could not handle his issues,” the tipster explains.

“They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney.

"When he gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to. It’s been a very strange back and forth between Sofia and Kourtney.”

The source goes on to say that the pandemic has made the breakup especially difficult, as the exes “can’t really lean on other friends or that much family."

The situation has reportedly put the Richie family on high alert.

“Sofia’s family think she is way better off without him. They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine,” a separate source tells Us Weekly.

“She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

Though it may have been Kourtney who drove Scott and Sofia apart, it might be the Richies who keep them separated:

“Scott and Sofia had really great chemistry, but missing each other isn’t a huge factor right now,” the insider adds.

“They do miss each other, but at the end of the day, Sofia is a family girl and knowing her sister and dad haven’t approved of him from the beginning has been a big thing for her.”

For many the situation has brought to mind comments made by Sofia's father, Lionel Richie, when Scott and Sofia started dating:

“It’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” he told the Daily Mail in 2018.

“Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said, ‘Dad, I’m in love.’ … She’s 19. When you’re 19, you know everything.”

“Scott is always popping in and out of Sofia’s life,” a different insider told Us.

“[But] Scott and Sofia’s most recent breakup was definitely serious.”

It sounds like Lionel, Nicole, and the rest of the Richies are hoping it remains serious.

This is Scott and Sofia's longest separation to date -- but you just never know with these two.

