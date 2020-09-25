Selena Gomez Bares Kidney Transplant Scar In New Swimsuit Pic!

It's not something she talks about often, but Selena Gomez has endured quite a few health scares in her young life.

Selena has lupus, which is an autoimmune disease with a wide array of symptoms.

In 2017, Selena needed a kidney transplant, and she got one, courtesy of her best friend, Francia Raisa.

Anyone who's ever undergone an organ transplant will tell you that it's not the sort of procedure that enables you to quickly return to your life as it was before.

In many cases, major lifestyle changes are required, and with large organs such as kidneys, noticeable scarring is often unavoidable.

While Selena has openly discussed her transplant on several occasions, she's understandably been hesitant about showing her scar to the world.

So fans were surprised this week when the pop icon posted the swimsuit photo above.

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar," Selena captioned the image.

"I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that," Gomez continued.

"T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful."

In that last sentence, Selena is addressing La'Mariette co-founder Theresa Marie Mingus, a personal friend and swimwear designer.

It's fitting that it was a friend who helped Selena feel confident enough to show her scar, as it was a fiend who saved her life by donating her kidney.

"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Gomez wrote on social media at the time.

"She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Selena and Francia had a falling out sometime after their dual surgeries.

Sources disagree on the cause of the spat, but many have claimed that Francia became upset upon learning that Selena was still drinking after receiving her kidney.

That remains unconfirmed, but whatever the case, the friends have since settled their differences.

On Instagram, fans were wildly supportive in their comments, many of them praising Selena not only for her beauty, but for her strength.

"Scar looks like Just another beautiful tattoo," wrote one follower.

"Love you lady, you're a strong one!" another added.

"Thank you for sharing your story with us all. We love you forever!" a third chimed in.

Few public figures who are as young as Selena have endured so much while in the public eye.

It's no wonder that for fans who have suffered similar setbacks, she's so much more than just a singer.