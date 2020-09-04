Scott Disick to Kourtney Kardashian: You're Hotter Than I Remember!

From the moment that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie made their breakup official, we knew that we were in for a deluge of Scott-Kourtney Kardashian reconciliation rumors.

What we didn't expect was that Scott and Kourtney would give us so many reasons to believe they really are back together.

The beginning of the speculation coincided with the end of Disick and Richie's relationship.

Last month, Scott and Kourtney went on vacation together with their three kids.

On its own, that might not have been a problem, but insiders say the former couple “spent most of the summer together playing house.”

Sources close to the situation say the August excursion was just the nail in the coffin for Sofia, who had long suspected that Scott was still carrying a torch for his ex.

“They were very happy together but Sofia could not handle his issues,” the source explained to Life & Style.

“They were never cut out for the long term because Scott has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney," the informant added.

"When he gets low, she’s the only person he can turn to. It’s been a very strange back and forth between Sofia and Kourtney.”

So Sofia obviously thinks Scott is banging Kourtney again ... but is he?

For the answer to that pressing question, let's turn to Kourt's Instagram page.

Kourtney posted the above photo this week, and in reference to her extra-terrestrial vibe, she captioned it, "Greetings earthlings."

Without missing a beat, Scott commented, “Not human."

He seems to be playing off of the alien theme, while at the same time suggesting that Kourtney's hotness is other-worldly.

That may not seem like a big deal, and again, on its own, it probably wouldn't be.

But Scott and Kourt's second courtship has been one of sly innuendoes and stutter steps toward the bedroom.

Scott has been commenting on Kourtney's pics non-stop in recent weeks, and while the remarks never go beyond casual flirtation, fans have jumped to the conclusion that these two are doing a lot more than just perusing each other's Instagram pages.

Are they officially back together?

Probably not, but it seems a lot of people want to see them give their relationship a second chance.

"You two have grown up and now need to get back together," one fan commanded in the replies to Scott's comment.

"Get back together hurry up!" another echoed.

"Relationships are ups and downs but if you find your 'person' never let them go. It’s meant to be," a third chimed in.

"With mine for 12 years and I can’t believe the obstacles we’ve been through, but he’s still my best friend. #TeamSkourt4Life":

Wow. Well, every situation is different, and Scott and Kourtney might be perfectly content just co-parenting and casually hooking up.

But no matter what happens, it seems Sofia made the right call by bailing on this situation.

These two obviously still occupy very large places in each other's imagination.