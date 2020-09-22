Scott Disick: I Want to Bang Sofia Richie and Have Another Kid With Kourtney Kardashian!

It's only been a month since Scott Disick and Sofia Richie broke up for good (after parting ways temporarily more times than we can count).

But it seems that enough time has passed that Scott's boredom has waned and his interest has officially been rekindled.

Scott is in the habit of remaining on civil terms with his exes, which is certainly a good thing.

But it seems that the line between friends and "more than friends" occasionally becomes blurred in his mind.

Earlier this week, Sofia flaunted the outfit she rocked for Rosh Hashanah by posting the photo below on Instagram:

"Rosh Hashanah gave me an excuse to put on an outfit," she captioned the pic.

Scott was quick to offer his two cents, commenting:

"Shanah tovah umetukah."

The words translate to "a good and sweet year," a customary Hebrew greeting for the Jewish New Year.

That may not seem like a very suggestive comment, but bear in mind that it's only been a few weeks since Scott and Sofia broke up after more than three years together.

Also, this is kind of the dude's M.O.

He posts innocuous comments on his exes' photos, and those comments lead to ex sex with surprising frequency.

Most recently, the tactic was effective in getting Scott back into Kourtney Kardashian's pants.

It's still unclear if Scott and Kourtney are officially back together, but it looks as though they're definitely doing more than just co-parenting.

In fact, it seems the couple recently discussed the possibility of having a fourth child together.

This bombshell was dropped on fans in a trailer for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Scott's like we're going for baby number four, is that serious I want to know," Kourtney told her stunned sisters in the clip.

"Are you pregnant?" Khloe asked.

Naturally, the clip cut off there.

Khloe wasn't alone in her curiosity -- in fact, a rumor that Kourtney is secretly pregnant has been circulating on social media for weeks now.

Our guess is that the conversation in the trailer -- and Kourtney's refusal to confirm or deny the rumor -- is just a stunt to drum up ratings for the family's signature reality show as it enters its final episodes.

Yes, believe it or not, after 21 seasons and 14 years on the air, Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be coming to an end in 2021.

It makes sense that the family would want to go out on a high note by teasing big drama ahead.

Of course, it's also possible that the end of the series will leave both Scott and Kourtney with more time on their hands -- time that they might want to use to raise another child together.

Obviously, we won't know for sure until one of them speaks publicly on the matter one way of the other.

Even if they were planning to collaborate on a baby-making project, it's possible that Kourtney will kibosh the whole thing when she catches wind of Scott's flirtations with Sofia.

She may have been planning to just use her ex as a sperm donor, but the woman still has her pride.