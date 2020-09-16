Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles: It's Over!

In late 2018, Savannah Chrisley became engaged to Nic Kerdiles.

Now, the Chrisley Knows Best star reveals that it's over.

Savannah Chrisley knows that her fans and followers have noticed that something is up.

They've heard the rumors. They've seen the conspicuous lack of Happily Engaged Content(TM) on social media.

"You’ve all been wondering," Savannah acknowledges in an Instagram post, "so here it is."

Savannah's caption is affixed to this photo -- one that clearly dates back to happier times.

"Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now..." she expresses wistfully.

"But sadly," Savannah laments, "it’s not."

"Nic and I have decided to call it quits," Savannah announces, sharing the end of their engagement and their relationship.

She quickly clarifies: "There’s no hatred between the two of us..."

"And in all honesty," Savannah expresses, "that makes saying goodbye even harder."

"We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another," Savannah affirms for her fans and followers.

(Many breakups are announced with declarations like this, but soon turn bitter .. only time will tell if Savannah and Nic will fall into that trap)

"But it’s time for us to move forward individually," she writes.

"These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life..." Savannah observes in reflection.

"But," she notes, "I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life..."

In reference to her Christian beliefs, Savannah continues by expressing that "I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it."

"Now please be kind with this news that I am sharing..." Savannah's lengthy caption concludes.

Despite the immediate outpouring of support from both famous friends and random fans, we are sure that this was difficult to share.

Breaking up is one thing. Announcing it to others is harder. Doing so as a public figure magnifies the stress involved.

Savannah and Nic initially connected on Instagram.

In November 2017, they began dating. More than a year later, they both knew that they wanted more.

Though they did not go public until months later, the two became engaged on December 24, 2018.

However, things weren't just smooth sailing for the couple.

In October of 2019, Savannah shared that they were "taking some steps back" in their relationship, but remaining engaged.

Couples running into hurdles like this during just the first two years can be a red flag.

In the past, 23-year-old Savannah has expressed a desire to keep to an imagined schedule for life's milestones.

"I always have this timeline for myself like, alright I want to be married at 22," she shared in the past.

Savannah also expressed: "I want to have kids by 23 or 24 and the moment I have my whole life planned out, God laughs at me."

Her deity of choice is not alone in that -- life experience has taught countless people that age milestones that they plan in their teens rarely work out.

That is really for the best. Many say that getting married before 25 is likely premature. And kids? Kids can wait.

But life is all about learning and experiences. We wish Savannah and Nic the best as they go their separate ways.