Real Housewives of Orange County Fans: Fire Kelly Dodd... or We Boycott!

Earlier this week, Bravo gave fans their first look at the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The cable network released a promo that centers around the COVID-19 outbreak and how this has affected Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

But just because Bravo offered up a glimpse of what's to come on Season 15...

... it doesn't mean many viewers around the nation will be tuning in.

Especially not if Kelly Dodd really is prominently involved in storylines this fall.

In response to the following trailer, some folks out there are excited for fresh episodes -- while others are aghast that Dodd has not been fired.

Over the past several weeks, Kelly has said one wildly inappropriate thing after another.

Back in April, for example, she said (out loud!) that only poor and stupid people die of the coronavirus.

Dodd claimed the virus was “Gods way of thinning the herd,” and those who passed away from the disease “would’ve died this year” anyway because “they were compromised."

“Do you know how many people died from the h1n1 the swine flu or SARS ?? It’s 25% get your facts straight you are only hearing the numbers not the reality!!” she added.

Dodd did later issue an apology for this misguided remark, saying on social media:

"I feel bad for all the families that have lost loved ones, and I do think we should all stay at home and protect everybody. That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended, OK?"

However, she wasn't done being a total moron.

At one point, Dodd defied a state-mandated stay-at-home order so she could get a vaginal rejuvenation.

At another point, she blasted Black Lives Matter protesters who were pushing for social justice reform.

"This is terrorism on our land," she said of the people on the street this summer.

Shortly after this comment was made, Tamra Judge called for Dodd to be ousted as a Real Housewives of Orange County cast member.

And now others ae doing the same... OR ELSE.

"Kelly is still there?? I’ll pass..." one viewer wrote after viewing the preview above.

Wrote another: "It would be good only if Kelly Dodd was out."

And another: "Can’t support Kelly. Didn’t they give [her] the boot yet?"

Many other long-time supporters of the franchise expressed similar sentiments online, threatening to boycott Season 15 if Dodd really is featured.

And featured she WILL be, according to Bravo itself.

On the network's official website, it teased the following spoilers for Dodd this autumn:

Starting the year off on a high following her engagement to Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal, Kelly is eager to settle into their new home in Newport as she waits for him to officially get transferred to the L.A. bureau.

During stay-at-home orders, Kelly makes waves among the ladies when she jet-sets around the country visiting New York City, the Hamptons, and Miami.

As the election looms, Kelly’s political beliefs and tone-deaf jokes threaten her relationships with the women.

So there you have it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return with new episodes on October 7.

Will you be tuning in for them?