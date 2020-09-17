Prince William to Prince Harry: Your Shady Business Deals Are a Disgrace to Our Mother!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles after a temporary sojourn on Canada's Vancouver Island, it was widely assumed that the couple would eventually enter the media sphere.

Of course, no one guessed that it would happen so quickly or that the couple's very first project would be quite so lucrative.

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan signed a $100 million deal with Netflix.

Very little is known about the nature of the collaboration, but it seems the royals are outraged that it's happening at all.

The problem it seems, is that Netflix is home to the scripted series The Crown, a dramatized -- and often unflattering -- look at the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, beginning shortly before her coronation in 1953.

The royals have avoided commenting on the acclaimed show, but it's widely known that they're not fans, as much of the drama derives from controversies that they would prefer remain buried and depictions of strained relationships within Buckingham Palace.

"William and other senior royals are incredibly uncomfortable about this drama and livid Harry is now in partnership with the company that's airing it," a source close to the situation tells The Sun.

Of particular concern to the royals is the upcoming fourth season of The Crown, which will reportedly delve into the troubled marriage of William and Harry's parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Producers have suggested that their research consisted largely of revisiting old interviews, in which Diana spoke about the physical and psychological abuse she endured, and the stress that led her to develop bulimia.

"It was a symptom of what was going on in my marriage," she told the BBC in 1995.

"I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals, and people were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger: They decided that was the problem—Diana was unstable."

Producers for The Crown have not denied that the show will explore the darkest days of Diana's involvement with the royals, but they insist that the sensitive subject matter will be handled in a compassionate and factually accurate manner:

"Producers worked closely with the eating disorder charity, BEAT, to ensure that their portrayal of Princess Diana's bulimia in season four was both ­accurate to the disorder and sensitively handled," read a recent statement from the show's production company.

William and other members of the family were already unhappy with the series, which dealt with such sensitive subjects as Prince Philips' philandering and King Edward VIII's involvement with the Nazi Party.

Now, the show is preparing to delve into the royal drama that shaped the young lives of William and Harry.

William reportedly sees his brother's Netflix deal as a tacit endorsement of the streaming service, and, by extension, The Crown.

Clearly, Harry doesn't view the situation that way, but it seems unlikely that he'll be able to calmly persuade William to see things from his perspective.

What seems much more probable is that the situation will deepen the divide between two brothers whose relationship has been unraveling for years.