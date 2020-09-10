Piers Morgan: Kim Kardashian Is Ugly and She Drove Kanye Insane For Ratings!

Earlier this week, reality TV fans were stunned by the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be coming to an end after 21 seasons and 14 years on E!.

In a statement posted on social media, Kim and company claimed that they made the decision themselves, but there have been rumors that KUWTK was canceled by network execs.

Whatever the case, 14 years is an insane run for a non-competition reality show, and anyone who's ever worked in television can appreciate what the Kard clan accomplished with their flagship series.

Everyone, it seems, except for Piers Morgan.

For reasons that aren't entirely clear, Piers hates the Kardashians, Kim in particular.

In all likelihood, it's for the same reason that Piers hates Meghan Markle -- namely, he thought she would fall under the sway of his sweaty, toad-like charms and beg him to marry her.

When it didn't happen, he burned all the Lisa Frank notebooks in which he'd repeatedly scrawled "Mr. Piers Kardashian" and from that point on, he focused on the task of trying to destroy Kim's career.

Now, that her show is coming to an end after 21 seasons (!!!), Piers has convinced himself that he succeeded.

And he shocked his bangers-and-mash-eating morning show audience today by devoting a surprising amount of time to spewing anti-Km rhetoric.

Someone should probably tell him they're not running for office against each other.

"A bunch of very average looking dumbo bimbos have taken us all to the cleaners and made billions out of prancing around and doing this," Morgan ranted.

"They have taken us to the cleaners. Not a brain cell between them," he added.

Piers even roasted Kim for securing presidential pardons for non-violent inmates who had received life sentences for drug-related offenses.

"She latches onto crowd pleasing stories of injustice," he said.

"Nothing wrong with that, if she'd done that from the start we would all probably have more respect with her."

From there, Piers reflected on the time that Kim posed nude and it destroyed their friendship ... seriously:

"I got on fine with her at the start but I fell out with her when she got into that nonsensical stuff where she posed topless with Emily Ratajkowski and flipped the bird and said "look at us we're feminists". I thought 'oh shut up,'" Piers said with jowl-quaking rage.

"From there it's been a very long, tortuous journey. They're not feminists. They're just people making billions and showing us every tiny, slithering detail of their gory little private lives," he blathered on.

"They haven't done this [cancelled the show] because they're tired of showing us about their lives. It's the ratings."

When his co-host suggested that Kanye West's recent bipolar episode might have led Kim to do some "soul-searching" Piers shot back with his most scathing remarks yet.

He insisted that Kim was overjoyed by her husband's mental health issues because she thought they would be good for ratings.

"No. It's about the ratings. She had Kanye's meltdown down as season 18!" Morgan railed.

"Kanye's having an episode, whap-a-woo that's season 19 sewn up!"

Obviously, that's a disgusting sentiment but it's the sort of thing we've come to expect from Piers, who has made a career out of going on TV and filling his diaper every time some celebrity refuses to be friends with him.

We should expect a lot of this in the weeks to come -- bitter bottom-rung media figures insisting that they were always right about the Kardashians because the family is retiring from reality TV ... after the media made several of them billionaires.

But suggesting Kim exploited her husband's mental illness is beyond the pale.

Remember this next time some Brit insists that Americans are the crass, boorish ones.