Nicole Poturalski: Is Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Throwing Shade at Angelina Jolie ALREADY?!

Last month, the world learned that Brad Pitt is dating Nicole Poturalski, a 27-year-old German model.

Now, there's nothing all that surprising about the fact that Brad is romantically involved with a European model 30 years his junior.

After all, this guy recently won an Oscar for playing a role opposite freakin' Leonardo DiCaprio.

But the more we learned about Brad and Nicole's relationship, the more unusual the situation became.

First, people fixated on how much Nicole looks like Angelina Jolie.

Later, it was revealed that Poturalski is still married, and her much older husband has no problem with her openly dating Pitt.

In many ways, it's a real "celebrities are different from you and me" situation.

But it seems these two are at least occasionally forced to deal with all the petty nonsense that makes life so miserable for us peasants!

Earlier this week, Nicole posted the photo above.

Obviously, there's nothing terribly scandalous about the pic itself.

In fact, by the standards of a wealthy model who's banging Brad Pitt, it's boringly basic.

But the caption Poturalski posted along with the pic has captured a good deal of attention.;

“Happy people dont hate,” she wrote.

Now, that comment could be directed at anyone ... or at no one in particular.

But given Nicole's relationship situation, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that the media has jumped to the conclusion that she's subtly throwing shade at Angelina Jolie.

And it's not such an outlandish conclusion.

After all, Poturalski likely knew how her comment would be received by the public, and she posted it anyway.

And if she didn't know, then she's getting a crash course in the downside of dating one of the world's most famous public figures.

Not only are Brad and Angelina not on the greatest terms, they're currently caught up in an increasingly messy legal skirmish.

Yes, it seems the custody battle between Pitt and Jolie has deteriorated rapidly, with both sides leveling damaging allegations at the other.

Last month, Pitt's attorneys accused Jolie of harming her children by drawing out the process with a request for a new judge.

“Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues," reads a filing from Brad's legal team.

"Jolie’s motion should therefore be denied.”

Nicole has clearly wandered into a media minefield by dating Pitt, and if it's not her intention to get involved, then she may need to choose her words more carefully going forward.

Otherwise, she might find herself a sudden fixture in the tabloids.

Of course, she's a married model who's dating Brad Pitt, so that's likely to happen no matter what she does.