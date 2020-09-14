Nicole Nafziger Teases Fans: Excited to See Me Back on 90 Day Fiance?

Nicole Nafziger has endured an unprecedented amount of mom-shaming this year after spending 5 months in Morocco.

Now, she is hinting that her love story with Azan may return on 90 Day Fiance.

"Can we expect to continue following your love story on 90 Day in the future?” an Instagram user asked Nicole.

Nicole held something of a Q&A with her fans, and this was one of the questions that she selected to answer.

Her reply was a simple tease: “Possibly." Vague? Yes. But also exciting.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou (whose real name is Hassan M'Raouni) made their debut on 90 Day Fiance years ago.

At that time, Nicole journeyed to Morocco, where her long-distance romance got a little awkward on camera.

It's tough being filmed all of the time. Plus, it meant that some painful moments live forever in viewers' minds.

Even so, their engagement continued -- and so did their stay on reality TV.

But Nicole and Azan ultimately decided to quit 90 Day Fiance.

Stardom comes with a price, and Nicole was understandably tired of being bombarded with doubts, shaming, and constant attacks from fans.

Unfortunately, this year showed Nicole that the viciousness does not take a break simply because she stopped being on TV.

First, there was the unsubstantiated rumor that Azan has a secret family -- that he is married to his cousin and has kids with her.

Then, there were five long months of mom-shaming after the COVID-19 pandemic saw Nicole get trapped in Morocco without her daughter.

Obviously, 6-year-old May was just fine with her grandmother, Robbalee.

Nicole has spoken about how she would have planned things differently had she magically known exactly when and how the pandemic would hit.

When she flew out to Morocco, it wasn't even a pandemic yet. That declaration was made after her vacation had begun.

Nicole continued to speak to fans in the Q&A.

She is once again confirming that her plan is to move to Morocco where she and Azan can marry.

Then, they will eventually try to bring him back to the US with a spousal visa -- which is usually more successful than a K-1 visa application.

Of course, one of her fans noted that Nicole would not get to celebrate her favorite holiday, Halloween, in Morocco.

Halloween is technically a Christian holiday, and many of its traditions were "inherited" (stolen) from other cultural and religious practices. Morocco is Muslim.

Nicole replied very sagely to the comment.

“Life isn’t about a single holiday," Nicole pointed out.

She praised: "Morocco is a beautiful country with an amazing culture."

"We plan to start our family out there,” Nicole concluded.

She might be interested in Morocco's Bouloud Festival, which does involve masks and disguises.

Of course, she missed it this year, as it generally takes place shortly after Eid al-Adha -- which is in August.

Nicole returned to the US around August 10.

Continuing the Q&A, Nicole informed fans that she and Azan "would love" to have a child together after they get married.

“Hassan’s (Azan’s) visa was refused and sent back to USCIS till they let it expire," she shared with another fan.

"We will not be filing for K-1 again as it’s a waste of time for us," she declared.

"We’ll take another route," Nicole confirmed, making reference to their spousal visa plans.

"And one day in the future," she concluded, "I know we’ll make a home in the U.S."

She'll hear from haters either way, so she might as well get reality TV money for her trouble, right?